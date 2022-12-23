'India's Atmosphere Unbearable': RJD’s Ex-min Stokes Row, Suggests Children To Stay Abroad

RJD leader and Bihar’s former Finance Minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui stoked a major controversy with his statement that he has suggested his children who are studying abroad settle there and not come back to India as he wasn’t sure whether they will be able to tolerate the living conditions back home.

Siddiqui’s son is currently studying at Harvard University and his daughter has passed out from the London School of Economics he has asked them to settle there if possible after taking citizenship of the respective country.

‘Atmosphere in India is such that…’

Suggesting his children take the citizenship of the country they are studying in, Siddiqui said, “I have a son who attends Harvard University and a daughter who has passed out from the London School of Economics. I told my son and daughter to work there (abroad) only, to get citizenship if they can,” further stating they will not be able to live in India, “I told them that the atmosphere (in India) is such that I don’t know whether they will be able to bear it or not,” Abdul Bari Siddiqui said.

He added, "You can understand how painful it is for a man to tell his children to leave their motherland. But such a time has come."

BJP condemns Ex-RJD minister

BJP MLA Shailendra Kumar lambasted Siddique and said, “This is highly condemnable. A case of treason should be imposed on him,” Moreover BJP’s MLA and Ex-Minister Nitin Naveen criticised Siddiqui’s statement and said, he stayed here for many years and is now speaking against the country. This is unfortunate, “You are raising questions about the people of the state and country who elected you. You are maligning the soil of this land. The 132- Crore population of the country is safe.”

IMAGE: Republic