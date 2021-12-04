RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav Says PM Narendra Modi-led Govt 'ensuring' There Is No Caste Census

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government was ensuring that there is no caste-based census.

Addressing the media, Lalu Yadav explained his comment by saying that "the population of SC/ST has risen hence, the government will have to give jobs to them all."

"Government might deny but we will make sure that caste-based census is carried out," Lalu Yadav added.

Leaders meet PM Modi on caste-based census

A few months ago, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Bihar Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand a caste-wise census.

After the meeting, CM Nitish Kumar addressed the media where he revealed that PM Modi had listened to the demands put forward by all members of the delegation and a decision was likely soon.

"We spoke on all kinds of matter. SC, ST, OBCs, EBC, minorities, everything was raised. We said that if this is done once, we will know the condition of everyone and we will be able to make the right decisions," Kumar said.

Tejashwi Yadav, jointly speaking with the leader of the state, said that PM Modi listened to all their points carefully and added that they are now waiting for his nod.

"This is not just for Bihar, but for the entire country," Tejashwi said.

Centre responds to question on caste-based census

On November 30, Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, in reply to a question in Lok Sabha on whether the government has formulated any scheme or policy for the caste-based census, said that castes and tribes which are specifically notified as Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), as per the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, as amended from time to time, are enumerated in the decadal census.

"Government of India has not enumerated caste-wise population, other than SCs and STs, in Census since Independence," Rai said in a written reply.

The minister said the Census Schedule is designed in consultation with various stakeholders, including Central ministers.