RJD's Lalu Yadav exudes confidence in I.N.D.I.A alliance, says 'End of BJP confirmed'

Exuding confidence in I.N.D.I.A alliance, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government and said, “The party will be wiped out in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.”

“Parties believing in the ideology of Baba Saheb Ambedkar are coming together. BJP will be wiped out. In the coming time, we (I.N.D.I.A alliance) are going to meet in Maharashtra where we will finalise the strategy ahead,” said former Bihar Chief Minister in a one-day student wing meeting organised by Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday, July 30.

“BJP and Narendra Modi are trying to destroy the Constitution. I am requesting all of you to leave everything and fight for the country,” Yadav added.

PM Modi’s jibe at I.N.D.I.A

Slamming the new Opposition bloc, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Gujarat visit had stated, “They changed the name of Jamaat but intentions are the same.”

“Now when the nation is moving forward, some people are not liking it,” Prime Minister Modi added.

The I.N.D.I.A alliance

A group of 26 opposition parties, I.N.D.I.A or ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ have joined hands with an aim to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

I.N.D.I.A was formed with another aim of preventing the NDA from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

I.N.D.I.A meeting so far

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on June 23 conducted the first meeting of the Opposition parties in Patna. The second such meeting was convened in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on July 17 and 18. The third opposition meeting is slated to be held in Maharashtra’s Mumbai, a state where no member of the I.N.D.I.A block is in power.

The meeting reportedly will be hosted jointly by Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP faction, with support from Congress.