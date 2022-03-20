RJD's Manoj Jha Hits Out At Nitish Kumar Govt In Bihar; 'circus Without A Ringmaster'

Lashing out at the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government over deteriorating law and order situation, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha on Sunday claimed that there is no governance in the state but only a "circus" ongoing that too without a "ringmaster". Referring to the recent violent incident that took place in Begusarai's Rajaura village, Manoj Jha spoke to ANI and expressed his displeasure over the working style of chief minister Nitish Kumar.

"There is no government in Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav Ji currently pointed out that a circus is going on there. Moreover, there is no ringmaster in the circus. A lion is jumping from here to there. A joker is jumping in the middle", he said.

Further claiming that the people of Bihar are suffering in the ongoing circus, he also alleged that the Bihar government has lost credibility among the people in the state and the administrative officers are also not under the control of the government. "As a result, the common man is being killed", he added.

Notably, the Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha's remarks came shortly after a violent incident broke out in Begusarai's Rajaura village on Friday. The violence erupted from a petty fight that took place between two school-going children in the Rajaura market. Things got escalated when people from a community arrived at the market area and attacked a shop and injured many people including the shopkeeper. Following this, Union Minister Giriraj Singh also reached the hospital to meet the injured people and asked about their whereabouts. Singh also went to the village and spoke with the villagers and assured them of justice.

रजौड़ा बेगूसराय में हिंदुओं पर हुए हमले की जानकारी ग्रामीणों से पुलिस अधिकारियों के सामने लिया।

हम सभी प्रशासन से न्याय की माँग करते है। pic.twitter.com/0Z6o7L1dql — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) March 19, 2022

It was during this time when he also launched fierce remarks at the Bihar government saying that if people are not safe in Begusarai then where would they go.

RJD claims crime rates rising under Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government

In the meantime, the Rashtriya Janata Dal had lately been alleging that the graph of criminal activities in Bihar is on a rise. Earlier this month during the Bihar assembly session, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav made a direct attack on the Nitish Kumar-led government of Bihar and called it a "circus" that lacks coordination and is indulged in loot and plunder.

Image: ANI