RJD's Manoj Jha Slams BJP Over Hijab, Azaan Rows; 'They Distract People From Real Issues'

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Rajya Sabha member, Manoj Jha, took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janta Party and said that the current government is distracting people from real issues like inflation and jobs. The statement comes following the hijab row in Karnataka and Delhi mayors asking meat shops to remain closed during Navratri.

When asked about the ongoing Hijab, Azaan, and meat controversies, Jha told ANI, "By bringing Hijab, Azaan, and meat, the BJP is attempting to distract from the real issues like inflation and jobs."

Giving the example of the ongoing economic crisis in neighbouring Sri Lanka, the RJD leader said, "They should learn from what is happening in Sri Lanka and leave aside such issues," he said. Jha further added, "There are already walls between people, don't shed blood on those walls."

'BJP still afraid of Lalu': Manoj Jha

When asked about the statement of Union Minister Amit Shah where Shah accused former railway minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Amit Shah on Wednesday accused the RJD supremo of trying to paint the Godhra train carnage of 2002 as an accident and not a conspiracy by appointing a new committee to probe into it.

"Yesterday Amit Shah targeted our party chief Lalu Yadav. They're still afraid of him, despite that he is in the hospital for treatment. Do you think that a person who is in the hospital is a threat to you?", Jha said.

The MP said that the UC Banerjee Commission has been discussed several times. "We have discussed the UC Banerjee Commission many times. By bringing it back after seventeen years, what do you want to prove," Jha said.

"You are the nation's Home Minister, do not try to bring civil war in the nation," Jha said

BJP MP Brij Lal raised the Godhra tragedy during a discussion on the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill on Wednesday, questioning the creation of the U.C. Banerjee Commission by then-railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in September 2004 to examine the incident.

"The then railway minister of RJD formed one U C Banerjee Commission and it had submitted a report on January 17, 2005. The report said the fire was accidental and the coach was not put on fire," he said.

RJD MP Manoj Jha on Wednesday said any such happening, whether it had happened in Kashmir or Godhra or in Delhi, cannot be blamed on anyone, and the leaders are collectively responsible for that.

Azaan row

Earlier, Bengaluru city police began collecting microphones from places of worship that reportedly breached court orders on noise pollution after numerous Hindu organisations launched campaigns against the playing of 'azaan' via loudspeakers at mosques.

While the police described it as a part of an awareness campaign, it comes as Hindu activists have promised to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers in the morning to protest the Azaan. Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik threatened on Tuesday that if the government does not remove loudspeakers from all mosques, the Sena will strengthen its protest by singing bhajans in temples via loudspeakers.

Hijab row

In December, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal, Rudra Gowda, issued a circular banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity in classrooms. This decision led to uproar, with Hijab-clad female students and students wearing headscarves being stopped from attending college.

On March 15, the Karnataka HC bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna Dixit and JM Khazi ruled that Hijab is not an essential religious practice. It was hearing the plea of students of Government P.U. College for Girls, Udupi, who sought permission to attend classes wearing a Hijab and a direction to the effect that it is an "essential practise" of Islam.

In its judgment panning 129 pages, the court answered key questions pertaining to the Hijab row and said that the prescription of the school uniform is only a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to.