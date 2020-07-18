'Not Healthy For Democracy': RJD's Manoj Jha Slams Cong For Accusing BJP Of Horse-trading

Amid political chaos in Rajasthan, RJD MP Manoj Jha on Saturday said that the names of BJP leaders that have surfaced for allegedly conspiring to topple the elected Rajasthan government is "not a healthy sign for democracy". Speaking to ANI, Jha blamed Congress for the political crisis in Rajasthan.

"One party is calling itself the world's biggest party. It has developed a psychology that in the whole country there should be a single party majoritarian rule, which is established with polls and if they lose then somehow they form the government. All that is happening in Rajasthan, the names of the BJP people coming up is not a healthy sign for democracy," Jha told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Sambit Patra demanded CBI inquiry on the phone taping case after Congress released an audiotape alleging horse-trading attempts by the former. On BJPs demand of CBI inquiry, he said,

"CBI inquiry means that you want to take the inputs from criminals and then give it your own direction. If such a thing happens then what is the need for the state government's agencies. Finish them if you want."



Addressing a press conference on Saturday, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra demanded a CBI inquiry on the phone taping after Congress released an audiotape alleging horse-trading attempts by the former. Patra asked the Ashok Gehlot government if orders were passed to tap the phones of all leaders in Rajasthan and are still going on? Demanding an inquiry amid the political chaos in the state, Patra distanced the BJP from the horse-trading charges and said that Congress has to answer as their CM and Deputy CM was not speaking to each other since a year.

Rajasthan political crisis

The political crisis in Rajasthan began after the state's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notices to multiple MLAs including CM and Deputy CM in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government. Following the incident, CM Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of attempting to topple his government amid the COVID-19 crisis.

A day later, on July 11, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot went to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators. Sources said that he had a one-on-one meeting with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and had put out his grievances, while they also added that he met Jyotiraditya Scindia. Thereafter, Pilot and MLAs supporting him skipped two CLP meeting, following which Congress sacked him from the cabinet post and issued disqualification notices.

(With Inputs from ANI)