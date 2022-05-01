RJD's Manoj Jha Slams MNS' Raj Thackeray, Accuses Him Of 'playing Dog-whistle Politics'

Ahead of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) highly anticipated rally in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, Rashtriya Janata Dal's national spokesperson and MP Manoj Jha accused Raj Thackeray of doing 'dog-whistle politics' and engaging into political messaging, targeting a particular community amounting to vote bank politics. He also lashed out at him on not raisng other issues and only restricting himself to Bulldozers & loudspeakers. Moreover, Jha accused Thackeray of playing to a particular script. Manoj Jha said,

"Raj Thackeray is reading a script. Why is he not raising other important issues and talking about only bulldozers and loudspeakers. He is playing dog-whistle politics."

MNS chief Thackeray at the Aurangabad rally, is expected to hint at the future course of action ahead of his May 3 deadline to the Maharshtra government to remove all loudspeakers from the Mosques. In another important development, sources said NCP head Sharad Pawar met CM Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's official residence at Varsha and discussed the arrests of the Rana couple and the heightened political temperature in the backdrop of the demand of Raj Thackeray to remove loudspeakers from Mosques before May 3.

Raj Thackeray's rally in Aurangabad

Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray will address a public gathering in Aurangabad on May 1 at the grounds of Aurangabad's Sanskritik Krida Mandal, where he is expected to lay the roadmap and the next steps ahead of his May 3 ultimatum to the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on the loudspeaker issue.

It is pertinent to note, the Uttar Pradesh government in a swift move and following a legal order removed over 32,000 loudspeakers from various religious sites and also reduced the sound of 42,000 loudspeakers to permissible limits. He received praise from Raj Thackeray by a tweet,

"I wholeheartedly congratulate and stand grateful to the Yogi government for having removed the loudspeakers from religious places, specially the Masjids. Unfortunately in Maharashtra, we don't have any 'Yogis'; what we have are 'bhogis' (hedonists). Here's hoping and praying good sense prevails".

Loudspeaker row: SC's earlier order to be implemented

Ahead of the May 3 deadline set by Raj Thackeray, the state government had discussed the rules around playing of loudspeakers. Nashik Police Commissioner, Jayant Naiknavare on April 28 said the old order of the SC will be applicable, which mandates for a permission to play Hanuman Chalisa or Bhajan and also it should not be played 15 minutes before and after azaan. Additionally, the loudspeakers should be placed 100 meters away from the Mosque. Naiknavare stated the aim of the order is to maintain law and order.

IMAGE: PTI / REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE