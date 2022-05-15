RJD's Manoj Jha Targets Centre Over Kashmiri Pandits, 'Don't Use Them As Cattle Fodder'

As Kashmiri Pandits continue to be targetted by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, Rashtriya Janata Dal's national spokesperson and MP Manoj Jha on Sunday decided to target the Centre over the issue, alleging that the Government was using the Kashmiri Pandits as 'cattle fodder' and considers the Union Territory just a piece of land.

Manoj Jha said, "Don't use Kashmiri Pandits as cattle fodder. Kashmir is not just a piece of land. The Central govt considers it as a piece of land. India's economic condition is also alarming. Sri Lanka's issue is a serious issue. We should be talking about that."

Speaking over Asaduddin Owaisi's brother Akbaruddin Owaisi's visit to Aurangzeb's tomb in Aurangabad on May 13, Jha added, "You can't change the history. Aurangzeb is a part of history. But Akbaruddin is not the first person to visit. Instead of looking forward, we are looking at history. And if we'll keep on revisiting history then we'll never be able to move forward. They think that they'll win the election by running a bulldozer."

SIT to investigate Rahul Bhat's killing

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) L-G Manoj Sinha ordered a Special Investigation (SIT) inquiry into the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat. He said as quoted by ANI on May 15, "Rahul Bhat's killing is targeted one. SIT to probe it from all angles along with probing the use of force to disperse Kashmiri migrant protestors in aftermath of the incident. 2 foreign terrorists killed. Directions were given to administration to not use force anywhere (Sic)."

Kashmiri Pandits Stage Protests Against Abdullahs

Kashmiri Pandits protested outside the house of the Abdullahs, calling them 'sympathisers of terror' and 'supporters of Farooq Ahmed Dar a. k.a Bitta Karate', a Kashmiri separatist militant. The protests blaming the Abdullahs for the increasing violence against the Kashmiri Pandits come in the aftermath of the brutal killing of the Kashmiri Pandit, Rahul Bhat who was shot dead by two terrorists on the evening of May 12. He was murdered while working at the Tehsildar's office. Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, Spokesperson of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) stated after meeting J&K's L-G Manoj Sinha, "The meeting was useful and we conveyed the concerns of the Kashmiri pandit community working in the valley as Migrants or employees. After the Killing of Kashmiri Pandit Raul Bhat, there is large scale fear among the community. He assured adequate security will be provided to the Kashmiri Pandits."