RJD's Rabri Devi Welcomes Mahagathbandhan Govt; 'Good For People Of Bihar, Everyone Happy'

After Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar took oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for the eighth time with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)'s Tejashwi Yadav as his deputy, the latter's mother and former CM, Rabri Devi welcomed the formation of the new government and said that people of the state are happy.

"I welcome the new government. It is good for the people of Bihar, I thank them. All are happy. The new government will work with full strength," Rabri Devi, who is also the former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD patriarch Lalu Yadav's wife, said.

Tejashwi's wife, Rachel Iris, who has adopted a new name 'Rajshri' after marriage, said, "I thank everyone."

Lalu Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav said that the new government will work for the people, especially for the youth. "We have come to power to work. We will work for the youth," he said.

The no-frills ceremony comes after Kumar severed ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance and joined hands with the RJD to form a 'Mahagathbandhan' government.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kumar questioned if those who came to power in 2014 will be in power after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He stated that the Opposition is united.

"The question is, he who came in 2014, will he be able to remain after 2024? I would like all (Opposition) to be united for 2024. I am not a contender for any such post (on PM post)," the Bihar CM said.

Kumar said that the Janata Dal (United) made the decision together to leave BJP. "Whether I will stay or not (till 2024)...they can say what they want, but I will not live in the year 2014."

He added, "I didn't want to become CM after elections but I was given the responsibility... and you saw what was happening recently."

Meanwhile, BJP said that the 'Mahagathbandhan' government will not last till the next elections. "We will like to see how the new Bihar govt functions with Tejashwi as de facto CM. It will fall before the next polls," Sushil Kumar Modi said.