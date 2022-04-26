RJD's Ram Raj Yadav Alleges He Was Beaten By Tej Pratap Yadav; Demands Leader's Sacking

Patna Town President and RJD leader Ram Raj Yadav accused Tej Pratap Yadav, the eldest son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, of physically assaulting him for 30 minutes in a closed room on the day of the Iftar party, and questioned him for being in the Tejashwi camp. Ram Raj Yadav was later asked to post a photo of him with Tej Pratap Yadav to be posted on social media. Ram Raj further added, that Tej Pratap was abusing Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav and questioned him for being in the Tejashwi camp.

After the episode, Ram Raj complained to the RJD state President Jagdanand Singh and demanded the resignation of Tej Pratap, who on the night of April 25 tweeted he will resign from the party, saying Singh is framing him on the issue. The Iftar party was also attended by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, where Tej Pratap was seen sitting next to the Bihar CM.

Events that culminated in Tej Pratap Yadav's resignation from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

Earlier on April 25, Tej Pratap Yadav announced his resignation on twitter, saying he had worked with party workers with bonhomie just like his father Lalu Prasad Yadav. "Very soon I will be meeting my father and tendering resignation," Tej Pratap wrote in the Tweet, which had key RJD leaders, including his mother Rabri Devi, brother Tejashwi Yadav and sister Misa Bharti among others tagged.

The episode that triggered the resignation was regarding his sour relationship with RJD state President Jagdanand Singh, who earlier resigned from the post after he was referred to as 'Hitler' by Tej Pratap however, he accepted the post again after Lalu Prasad Yadav personally convinced him. Things took a wrong turn for Tej Pratap when Singh nominated Gagan Kumar as president of RJD in Chhatra replacing Aakash Yadav, a close aide of Tej Pratap. The decision was taken after consulting Tejashwi Yadav, which miffed Tej Pratap, who then called for the ouster of Singh from the presidentship of Bihar, but the demand wasn't met.

Thereafter, post-months-long stay in Delhi, when Lalu Yadav visited Patna, Tej Pratap staged a sit-in outside his residence, accusing his detractors, including Tejashwi of preventing him from spending time with his father. Tej Pratap was assuaged only after Lalu Yadav along with his wife Rabri Devi came to his house, and spent time with him.

