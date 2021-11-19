After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three farm laws, RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari spoke to Republic World and commented on the announcement made by the PM early on Friday. Tiwari said, “It has not been repealed officially. PM Modi has just said that the government will repeal it in the next assembly session. This is still only half of what the farmers were protesting against as the farmers mainly had two demands. One is that the three farm laws are taken back and another important demand is that the minimum support price (MSP) is made a legal entity.“

He added, “The latter has not been fulfilled yet and till that is not announced by the government, no one can really say what the next step for the farmers will be. This is definitely a politically motivated decision, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are scheduled to have elections next year and it's hard to imagine that there’s another reason behind the timing of the decision.“

PM Modi’s announcement on Friday morning

Earlier on Friday morning, PM Modi announced during an address to the nation on the occasion of Guru Purab that the centre will be repealing the three farm laws. He said, “Despite our best efforts, we could not convince some farmers. Even though only a section of farmers was opposing it, this was important for us nevertheless. The agricultural economists and progressive farmers tried a lot to explain the benefits of the farm laws. We tried convincing them with an open mind through various mediums- personal as well as collective. The talks were continuously going on. We didn't leave any stone unturned in listening to the arguments of farmers. The government was ready to amend the provisions of the laws to which they objected to. We also proposed to suspend these laws for two years."

