RJD's Shivanand Tiwari Provokes: Why Didn't Hindus Stop Babur & His Small Army's Invasion?

RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari sparked controversy after he sought the 'explanation of the Hindus' for letting Babur and his small-sized army establish the Mughal empire in India while they were in majority. The RJD leader demanded to know how Babur, with his small army, managed to enslave India for over 250-300 years and asked what did the Hindus do to prevent their country from being attacked and occupied. Further, the RJD leader also asked why the Hindus failed to protect the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya when Mughal king Babur brought down the temple. Shivanand Tiwari's scathing inquisition of an entire religion comes after Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar claimed that a 'disputed structure' was erected in place of the Ram Mandir by foreign invaders after demolishing it.

"This also should be asked. How many people had Babur come with? Our population was always growing. What did the Hindus do to stop Babur's attack and stop the demolition of Ram Mandir? He came with such a small army and made the country a slave for 300 years. What was the reason for this? No answer is given on why the people of the country

Further, Shivanand Tiwari claimed that the people of India never raised the slogan 'Jai Shree Ram' but used 'Jai Siya Ram' or 'Ram Ram'. The RJD neta claimed that the BJP had distanced 'Siya' from the 'Jai Sree Ram' slogan just like how PM Modi had distanced his 'Sita' from himself. Shivanand Tiwari's reaction came after Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also claimed that Babur destroyed the Ram Mandir as he realized that the soul of India resided in the temple at Ayodhya.

"The people of Hindustan never say Jai Shree Ram, they say Jai Siya ram or Ram Ram. Just like how Modi hs distanced his wife from himself, these people have distanced Siya from Jai Sree Ram," he added throwing in a shocking personal jibe.

'Historic wrong corrected on Dec 6, 1992': Javadekar

Earlier on Sunday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said:

"When foreign invaders like Babur came to India, why did he destroy Ram mandir? There are lakhs of temples in India. He realised that the soul of the country resides in the Ram temple, hence it was attacked. After its attack a disputed structure was erected - it was not a masjid as no prayers were offered there. I am a witness at Ayodhya on Dec 6 1992, I used to do work of the Yuva Morcha," said Javadekar.

