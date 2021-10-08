The grand old Congress Party has been facing mass exodus in the recent past, posing a serious question mark on the leadership of the Gandhi family. Congress is not only plagued with desertion from its rank and file, but one of its oldest allies, the RJD, has also started questioning the leadership of the Congress and its support base.

National Vice President of RJD, Shivanand Tiwari in an exclusive interview to Republic TV has termed Congress a 'weak party' and suggested to its high command to introspect & diagnose the mass exodus from the party as well as the party's waning support base.

Shivanand Tiwari, while launching an indirect attack on Rahul Gandhi, said that "In my view, in Democracy, the authority of that leader is established who can win elections for the party. When the potential of a leader to win elections weakens, authority within the party also weakens. The erosion of authority happens because of this. We can see that Congress has lost its sheen and is getting weaker day by day. Congress party is always in the news for its leaders deserting the party frequently. Now it's up to the Congress party to decide and diagnose, why it's becoming a weaker party. Sharad Pawar has also pointed out that the Congress party is like an old monument."

'Stalwart Congressmen have raised questions on party's leadership'

After the exodus of senior leaders from the Congress party, Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad raised questions and asked for the overhauling of the organization. RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari echoed the sentiments of the senior Congress leaders.

Tiwari said that "there should be an honest effort to fight the BJP in 2024, but this depends on the Congress party as their top leaders in the G-23 group have also raised questions over the leadership. These leaders are not Congressmen like Sidhu, but stalwarts of the Congress. At least their views and suggestions should be taken into cognizance. There is a restlessness among the regional party, as to how to fight the BJP in 2024. It all depends on the Congress ".

'Regional parties should be on the driving seat in all but 200 seats'

Congress has lost its support base in many states. In the recently held Bengal assembly polls, Congress failed to open its account. Speaking on the same, Shivanand Tiwari said, "The Congress is in a direct fight against the BJP on 200 Lok Sabha seats, but on the rest of the seats it has to put the regional parties on the driving seat. Congress is weak in Bihar, Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and few other states. When Mandal commission was implemented, Rajiv Gandhi opposed it, which led to the Congress party being wiped out in the Hindi belt ."

'Congress blackmailed RJD in 2021 assembly polls'

Although the Congress and RJD contested the 2021 assembly polls in alliance, considering the weak support base of the Congress in Bihar, RJD has fielded candidates for two assembly by-polls being held on 30th October, leading to a war of words between Congress and RJD.

Shivanand Tiwari said that "The Congress party's support base in Bihar is weak. In 2021 assembly polls, Congress blackmailed RJD and contested on 70 seats. It was a wrong demand. Leave Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party's second & third-rung leaders did not go for campaigning. They could only win 19 seats out of 70 seats they contested. Had the Congress contested on fewer seats Mahagathbandhan would have formed the government under Tejashwi. On the basis of feedback, we are contesting both the by-polls as a friendly contest but the Congress party is treating RJD as an enemy. They should remember Lalu Yadav stood like a rock when Sonia Gandhi's foreign origin was questioned by BJP in the 90s."

On Tejashwi Yadav's leadership

Tejashwi Yadav led the RJD from the front during the Bihar assembly polls in the absence of his father Lalu Yadav. Shivanand Tiwari, while praising Tejashwi said that "He has the trait of a big leader and he has proven his worth. He set the narrative of employment in Bihar polls which Nitish Kumar and BJP had to follow ".

The drifting support base in the majority of the states and the mass exodus is an alarm bell for the Congress party. Young and trusted leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasad have already left the party, while Sachin Pilot despite all his hard work in Rajasthan has been cold-shouldered. There is a growing restlessness among the party leaders regarding the future of the party. Taking cognizance, G23 leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad & Kapil Sibal have spoken up to revamp the party. The mishandling in Punjab has also done no good to the Congress leadership.

Now, with allies like RJD losing confidence, it is not a good sign for Congress. But the RJD should also not discount the national presence of Congress in Bihar. Lalu Yadav committed the same mistake of not giving a single seat to the Congress party in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, despite Lalu being a part of the UPA1 govt. Congress and RJD fought against each other with RJD winning 4 seats and Congress winning 2 seats. Congress formed the UPA govt and Lalu Yadav was not accommodated in the Union Government despite winning Lok Sabha elections from Saran. In 2013, Rahul Gandhi fell out with Lalu and moved the anti-corruption bill, and Lalu Yadav lost his Lok Sabha membership after being convicted in the fodder scam.

Is History repeating itself and has Tejashwi Yadav made the same mistake that his father made in 2009?