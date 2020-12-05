RJD's Shivanand Tiwari Says 'Centre Testing Patience Of Farmers'; Says PM Must Intervene

Senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari on Saturday stated that those talking in favour of the Central government over the contentious agrarian laws are weak and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to speak to the agitating farmers. He said that the Centre is testing their patience by delaying talks with the farmer unions.

Tiwari’s comments came shortly after the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) announced that it will hold demonstrations in Patna on Saturday against the agrarian laws. Speaking at a press conference in the presence of RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav, Jagadanand Singh said that a protest will be held at Gandhi Maidan, Patna in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue.

RJD party chief Jagadanand Singh said, "The dharna will be held at Gandhi Maidan, in front of the statue of the Mahatma whose vision is under attack from the proposed legislation which intends to give a leeway to big private players in the agriculture sector.''

Tejashwi Yadav appealed to the state farmers to lend their support on the ongoing stir. He said Bihar's agriculture has been under stress because of the Nitish Kumar government's decade-old move of scrapping APMC mandis and authorising PACS (primary agriculture credit societies) for procurement.

Centre to hold 5th round of talks with farmers

The Central government is set to hold its fifth round of talks with the farmers' unions on their protest against the farm laws. Ahead of the discussions on Saturday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar met PM Modi along with Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Tomar has expressed hope that the farmers would think positively over the Bills and end their agitation in New Delhi and the neighbouring states.

Meanwhile, the Kisan Unions have called for Bharat Bandh on December 8 in protest against the three contentious agrarian laws. The farmers' bodies also stated that they will burn effigies of PM Modi on December 5 as a part of the protests. The Kisan Unions claimed that they are not satisfied with the amendments that have been proposed by the government and called for the withdrawing farm laws. Earlier, on December 3, the meeting concluded without any significant progress.

