RJD's Shivanand Tiwari Stokes Row; Justifies Parliament Ruckus By Invoking US Capitol Riot

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, RJD veteran Shivanand Tiwari stoked controversy by justifying the ruckus in the Monsoon session of the Parliament by the suspended MPs. Maintaining that such incidents take place across the world, he cited the example of the January 6 US Capitol riot. Moreover, he disapproved of Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu's reluctance to revoke the suspension of 12 MPs.

Shivanand Tiwari remarked, "Call those 12 MPs in the House and make them apologise. Request the House that such kinds of incidents should not happen. Such kinds of incidents happen in the Parliaments across the world. A person loses control at the spur of the moment. When Trump was in power in the US, people entered the Parliament. A mob entered. What the Chairman is saying is not right."

US Capitol riot

In the 2020 US Presidential election, Joe Biden trounced incumbent president Donald Trump by winning 304 electoral college votes. He also won the popular vote, bagging 51.4% of votes - amassing 8,12,83,485 as against 46.9% votes secured by Trump.

However, the smooth transition to power hit a roadblock after thousands of Trump supporters broke barricades outside the US Capitol and marched into the building on January 6. This was seen as a fallout of a speech delivered by Trump from the White House where he urged people to march on the US Capitol in protest against alleged electoral fraud.

Visuals from inside the Capitol showed the rioters inside US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, inside the Congress and Senate Hall as police officers deployed tear gas inside the building. By the time the building was secured, 5 persons lost their lives, while multiple police officers sustained injuries. Subsequently, Trump faced a severe backlash, which metamorphized in the form of resignations from his White House staff and the banning of his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

12 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended

On Monday, Congress' Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh, CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem, CPI's Binoy Viswam, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of TMC and Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai were suspended for the remainder of the Winter session.

This was in connection with their alleged involvement in the ruckus in Rajya Sabha on August 11. While the opposition parties alleged that marshals attacked female MPs, the Centre refuted this charge.

Videos accessed by Republic TV showed that the marshals kept the parliamentarians at bay while some of them attempted to push their way through towards the Chair. At about 6.22 p.m., TMC MP Dola Sen was seen pushing and obstructing the way of Leader of House Piyush Goyal and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. This was followed by Congress members Chhaya Verma and Phulo Devi Netam pushing and trying to bang the head of a lady marshal at 6.31 p.m.

Other MPs could be witnessed raising slogans, throwing papers, climbing on benches and manhandling the marshals.