RJD's Sudhakar Singh Continues Attack At Nitish Govt; 'Spurious Liquor Delivered To Homes'

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA and former Agriculture Minister, Sudhakar Singh has lashed out at the Mahaghathbandhan government in Bihar saying that the spurious liquor is being home delivered in the state but seeds and fertilisers are not delivered to the homes of farmers.

Addressing a gathering on Tuesday, RJD leader Sudhakar Singh said, "People say there is spurious liquor in Bihar. But everyone knows that spurious liquor is being delivered to home. If spurious liquor can be delivered to homes, can't the Bihar government deliver seeds and fertiliser to the homes of farmers? Willpower is needed," ANI reported.

The RJD leader who earlier made a controversial remark against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, questioned the Bihar government's claim that change is happening in the state. "They said there's a vast change in Bihar. I asked where's that change? The Government data is wonderful, but people can't understand if what's said is actually done... One app can't run properly here and you say you'll change the state. You're lying. You say one thing and do something else," Singh said.

It is pertinent to mention that CM Nitish has been hammered by the Opposition on the Chapra Hooch tragedy wherein several people died after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar in the wake of a ban on the sale of liquor in the state.

RJD issues showcase notice to Sudhakar Singh

On Tuesday, RJD issued a show cause notice to party leader Sudhakar Singh over his comments against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and has asked him to submit his reply within 15 days.

"You have violated the dignity of coalition 'dharma'... Your statement is hurting people and a big section of the RJD party. Please give an explanation within 15 days as to why strict disciplinary action should not be taken against you," the party said in a letter to Sudhakar Singh, who has been an open critic of Nitish Kumar and has made several comments against the Chief Minister.

Earlier in January, while interacting with reporters, Singh compared Nitish Kumar to 'Shikhandi' – a eunuch character in Mahabharata – and said he has 'no standing of his own'. The RJD MLA demanded that Kumar should immediately step down and offer the CM's post to Tejashwi Yadav.

Bihar's former Agriculture Minister also raised the issue of corruption in the state government. Earlier while addressing a public rally in Kaimur, he had claimed that there were many 'thieves' in the Agriculture Ministry, and by virtue of him being the Minister, he was the 'Sardar'. He had also claimed that there were many 'Sardars' above him. He was reprimanded by CM Nitish for the statement, post which he tendered his resignation from the Cabinet.