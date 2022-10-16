RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav Exudes Confidence In Replacing BJP In 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav exuded confidence in replacing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. RJD leader also predicted that the flag of Mahagathbandhan will fly at the Centre.

Speaking to reporters RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav stated that he had previously predicted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar breaking ties with the BJP to join hands with RJD, which has now proven to be true.

Yadav said, “Public in Bihar has rejected the BJP government. I can predict the future too. Last time, I had predicted Chachaji (Nitish Kumar), today he is with us. Today, I predict that the flag of Mahagathbandhan will fly at the Centre.” Claiming that his party (RJD) and government believe in work, he said, "What the BJP is doing or not doing, it is doing in its own home because it is not visible in public."

Notably, back in April when Nitish Kumar’s JDU was in alliance with the BJP in Bihar, Tej Pratap Yadav had said he held secret talks with Kumar regarding JDU-RJD forming the next government in Bihar.

“Earlier I had put up a ‘No Entry’ board for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and now I have put up an 'Entry Nitish Chacha Ji’ board, so he came. JDU-RJD government will form a government, it is a secret. I had a word with Nitish Kumar secretly,” Yadav said.

'Such statement should be avoided': Tej Pratap Yadav

On the other hand, speaking about JDU chief Lalan Singh's derogatory remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tej Pratap Yadav said that such statements should be avoided.

Accusing the Prime Minister of being duplicitous about his caste, Lalan Singh on Friday said that PM Modi added his caste to the OBC list during his tenure as the Gujarat Chief Minister.

Singh described the Prime Minister as 'Bahurupiya’ (one who lives in many guises) and 'Dhongi' (who does not provide correct information) and asserted that PM Modi roamed around the country in 2014 claiming to be from an Extremely Backward Class though there was no EBC category in Gujarat. "When Modi became Gujarat Chief Minister he added his caste to OBC. He is a duplicate, not an original,” Singh said.

Attacking the central government over the issue of unemployment and inflation, Lalan Singh said, "Inflation is never discussed, but Cheetahs are discussed. Will the cheetah go hungry? Employment has been destroyed. The central government has no control over inflation. PM Modi never sold tea, does he even know how to make tea."

On Friday, the Income Tax (IT) department conducted raids at multiple locations in Patna, including the Shivpuri, Patel Nagar, and Boring Road premises of builder Gabbu Singh. Notably, builder Gabbu Singh is a close aide of the JD(U) chief Lalan Singh.