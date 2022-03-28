Questioning chinks in the armour of Bihar CM's security, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav demanded that punitive steps be taken against the Bihar DGP for not making any arrests. The RJD leader was referring to the attack on the Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar that took place on March 27.

Talking to ANI, the RJD leader said, "CM is not safe, it's a major security lapse. Anyone comes and attacks the CM...Action should be taken against DGP for not arresting the culprits..."

On March 27, Janata Dal-United (JDC) leader Dr Ajay Alok Reacted to the attack on CM Nitish Kumar and termed it as a cowardly act and said, "Such cowardly acts show desperation and disappointment. When you have nothing, you become violent. The police are investigating the matter whether it was organised or sponsored. Let the investigation report come out."

ये कायराना हरकत हैं जिसमें हताशा झलकती हैं , जाँच हो रही हैं की क्या ये सुनियोजित और प्रायोजित था ? https://t.co/USh10jhK6I — Dr Ajay Alok (@alok_ajay) March 27, 2022

Attack on CM Nitish Kumar

According to the visuals, CM Nitish Kumar on March 27 was seen offering a floral tribute to a statue in Patna when a person rushing from behind punched him on the face. The person has been taken into custody for questioning. The accused is reportedly mentally deranged. The CM has been on a private visit to the city for two days. The incident took place in the Bakhtiarpur block of Patna district.

Hours after being attacked in Patna, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday issued a statement saying that he would not press charges against the man responsible for the incident. "Today, March 27, 2022, while paying respects to the statue of Shilbhadra Yaji, a man breached the security circle and attacked the Bihar Chief Minister, after which he was captured. After investigation, we found that the man's name is Shankar Kumar Varma aka Chotu, and his father Shyam Sundar Varma is a resident of Mohommadpur, Bakhtiarpur Nagar. After talking to the attacker, it was found that the man is mentally retarded. His family has informed that his mental state is not stable," the statement by the Bihar Government read.

Additionally, in 2018, Bihar CM's convoy was pelted with stones during his tour to Nandan village in Dumraon block as part of his Vikas Samiksha Yatra. Even though CM Kumar remained unharmed, several security officials suffered injuries and some vehicles in the cavalcade were also damaged in the stone-pelting. Five FIRs were registered in connection with the incidents of 99 named persons and 500-700 unnamed ones.

