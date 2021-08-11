RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav Threatens Journalists With FIR & PILs Over Tejashwi Poster Row

RJD cheif Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav threatened to file 'defamation suits, PILs and FIRs' against journalists who were highlighting the controversy over party posters not comprising of the picture of his brother Tejashwi Yadav.

Challenging the journalists on a live session on Facebook, RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav said, "What is the position of you people? I will file PIL and FIR against all of you having portals, I will call my lawyer and file an FIR, Defamation, and PIL on everyone, The sold media of Bihar should listen that I will file a case of defamation against you, I will do what I say".

Tej Pratap Yadav on poster controversy

Hitting out the media, Tej Pratap Yadav took names of many journalists, who according to him indulged in alleged malicious propaganda against him. Taking a dig at the media over the recent poster controversy involving his brother, Tej Pratap Yadav asked he asked that where they were when Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti and Tej Pratap's photos were missing from the posters during the Bihar Assembly elections. "Whee was the media then, was it sleeping? he asked.

While stating that the opponents have realised that Tej Pratap and Tejashwi are leaving no stone unturned to take Bihar to the zenith of success, Tej Pratap Yadav said that this is why rumours are being created. He said, "People who are jealous that Tejashwi is my Arjun, let them be jealous."

Tejashwi Yadav's picture missing from RJD posters, sparks row

Earlier on Sunday, Tej Pratap Yadav had addressed a meeting of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) student wing in Patna. Several large banners and posters were put up in the RJD headquarters at Patna carrying pictures of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi and party leader Tej Pratap Yadav. However, Tejashwi Yadav's pictures were missing from the posters.

This incident has created controversy in Bihar politics regarding a fight for supremacy in the party between two brothers Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. While stating that Tejashwi remains in every body's hearts, the elder brother while speaking to reporters on Sunday said, "How does it matter if the banners and posters do not carry his photo?"

(Image: ANI, PTI-Representative)