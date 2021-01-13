RJD's Tejashwi Slams CM Nitish Kumar Over Indigo Manager's Murder; Calls Him A 'tired CM'

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday slammed the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar over an Indigo Airport manager's shocking murder in the state, calling the JDU Chief the 'maharaja of jungle raj.' Yadav jibed that Nitish was a 'tired' CM incapable of handling the state alleging that Bihar had gone to the 'wrong hands'.

"Yesterday's murder, we demand a fair investigation. As long as hundreds of killings, rape, and extortion don't happen, until then double-engine Nitish's government cannot sleep. Now who is the maharaja of 'jungle raj'?" said Tejashwi Yadav while addressing a press conference.

"Where is PM, if they wanted a selected, nominated, tired CM. Now they should enquire why is this happening? What is the government doing here? Nitish Kumar. is tired and not able to run this government. Crime is on a rise. People are not feeling safe. Gunfire is happening inside homes, I have heard that 15 rounds were fired at him, 6 bullets hit him. This is a posh area, not even 2 kms from the CM residence. It is the responsibility of Nitish to face the questions. Bihar has gone to the wrong hands. Gundas are inside the government," he added.

Read: Tejashwi Slams NDA, Says 'Bihar Govt Using COVID As Excuse To Avoid Assembly Session'

Read: Bihar Reports 213 New COVID-19 Cases, Five More Deaths

Indigo Airport Manager Shot Dead In Bihar

A 42-year-old Airport manager with Indigo Airlines in Patna was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Tuesday. The incident took place on January 12 around 7 pm when the Airport manager Rupesh Kumar was on his way home from the airport when a gang of bikers opened fire on him.

"We got a panic call that someone had been shot. We found out Indigo's manager was shot. There has been no witness of the incident. The car has reached here and he has been shot. it is prime facie murder. We working on the leads," said a police official on-site.

The gunmen appeared to be professional sharpshooters and apparently 10 bullets were fired, according to the medical authorities and police. A 5-member SIT has been formed to probe into Rupesh Kumar's murder.

Read: 'Don't Know Who Is Friend Or Foe': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Turns Bitter Amid BJP-JDU Tussle

Read: Bihar: Congress Meeting With In-charge Turns Chaotic, Party Workers Hurl Chairs