RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Attacks Centre; Claims 'ED, CBI & I-T Dept Are Like Toys For BJP'

Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on August 4 launched a scathing attack at the Centre, saying that federal agencies are working as cells of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also claimed that agencies are working under tremendous pressure due to which a fair probe cannot be conducted.

"Be it ED, CBI, or IT, they unfortunately work as BJP's cells. These constitutional investigative agencies are like toys for BJP. It is saddening that all such agencies are working under such tremendous pressure that even a fair probe can't be done," the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said.

The RJD leader asked the investigating agencies about the whereabouts of fugitives Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. "Recently, Lalit Modi tweeted that he is in a relationship with Sushmita Sen and Sushmita Sen can find him but the government is unable to find him."

"These days, people of Congress, RJD, TMC, Shiv Sena are being searched. We feel sorry for investigating agencies that are being pressured," Yadav added.

ED seals Young Indian office at Herald House in Delhi

Tejashwi Yadav's statement comes a day after Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 3 sealed the office of Young Indian (YI) Private Limited in connection with a money laundering case.

On August 4, ED resumed its raid at the Young Indian office after senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge presented himself before the agency at the National Herald building in New Delhi.

The National Herald newspaper is published by Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) and its holding company is Young Indian. The Congress had said a Rs 90 crore loan was given to AJL between 2001-02 and 2010-11 and later, in 2011, the AJL shares were allotted to YI and this debt was converted into equity.

The federal agency said that these transactions attract anti-money laundering charges as a complicated web of transactions and routing of funds were undertaken by the grand old party and its leaders to acquire AJL's assets worth multiple crores of rupees.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, her MP son Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders have been questioned in the case.

Image: PTI