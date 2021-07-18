RJD's Tejashwi Yadav To Lead Protests Against Fuel Price Hike Across Bihar From July 19

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav along with other party members is set to launch protests in all blocks of Bihar amid rising fuel prices. Tejashwi had earlier announced that RJD is set to hold protests in Bihar on July 18 and at all districts of Punjab on July 19 further mentioning that the RJD will write to parties of Mahagathbandhan to join the protest.

The leader of opposition in the state assembly mentioned that how the rise in fuel prices has led to people dying in hunger, breaking the backbone of the country. The RJD leader blamed the Centre for being silent as fuel prices continue to surge.

Inflation has broken the backbone of the public. People are dying of hunger. The Centre used to say it will reduce inflation. Fuel prices are skyrocketing & their leaders are silent. We are going to hold protests in all the blocks of Bihar today: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav pic.twitter.com/9NzeGZzCBp — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

The hike in fuel prices has created havoc in the country with the prices of petrol crossing the Rs 100-mark in metros, other cities. On July 18, the diesel prices hiked by 13-18 paise per litre making it more expensive than petrol in the national capital. The price is now Rs 89.87/litre in Delhi, while that of petrol is Rs 101.84/litre.

Opposition slams Centre as fuel prices continue to soar

Apart from RJD slamming the Centre, even Congress earlier attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre over fuel price hike in the country as rates of petroleum are soaring all-time high. Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill in a statement had mentioned how there is a sixty per cent drop in vaccination rate and 63 times hike in fuel prices.

Even Congress' P Chidambaram hit out at the Modi-government over inflation and rising fuel prices demanding an immediate relaxation by reducing taxes on petroleum products and import duty on various items.

On Saturday, Congress members in Jaipur led by PCC chief Govind Sigh Dotasra organised a protest march against inflation where they headed from the party headquarters to Shahid Smarak, where the protest was held. Even Congress leader Sachin Pilot expressed grief over the dire situation stating that it was a direct attack on the pocket of the common man.

On Saturday, July 17, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh were seen protesting. The workers stood within a ring of fire and raised slogans. The protest was held against the fuel price hike in the country. The current petrol price in Nellore is Rs. 108.37.

IMAGE- PTI/@ANI/TWITTER