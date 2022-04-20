RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Wades Into Delhi Demolition Row; Rakes Up Alleged Chinese Incursion

Jumping into the Jahangirpuri demolition drive debate, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday claimed that China has established two villages in India. The younger son of Lalu Prasad Yadav accused the Central government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party of 'not uttering a word on it, let alone getting run bulldozers'.

RJD wades into bulldozer row

"Are you going to run bulldozers only looking at the caste or religion, or the unity, integrity, and constitution of the Nation would also be paid attention to?" the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister added in a post uploaded on microblogging site Twitter. The former Minister made the statement reacting to the demolition drive that was being carried out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

However, minutes after it commenced, the Supreme Court put a stay on the drive, acting on the plea of Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave. Arguing that an unconstitutional and illegal demolition has been ordered in Jahangirpuri, Dave alleged that the drive was preponed owing to the apprehension of the aggrieved parties mentioning the matter before the apex court. In the order copy accessed by Republic, the Court scheduled the hearing on the matter on Thursday, stating, 'Status-quo, as exists today, shall be maintained, until further orders'.

चीन ने हमारी सीमा में दो गाँव बसा लिए लेकिन बुलडोज़र तो दूर इनकी हिम्मत नहीं उसके बारे में दो शब्द भी बोल सकें।



बुलडोजर सिर्फ जाति धर्म देख कर ही चलायेंगे या राष्ट्र की एकता,अखंडता व संविधान की भी चिंता करेंगे?



अगर अवैध निर्माण है तो इतने वर्षों तक शासन/प्रशासन क्या कर रहा था? — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 20, 2022

NDMC launches demolition drive in Jahangirpuri drive days after violence

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation launched a two-day anti-encroachment drive and began razing down illegally constructed slums and shops in violence-hit Jahangirpuri. The NDMC in a letter to the Northwest Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) on Tuesday, said, "The special joint encroachment removal action program comprising Public Works Department (PWD), local body, Police and the Works/Maintenance Department, Health Department, Sanitation Department, Veterinary Department and Enforcement Cell of North DMC is to be fixed in Jahangiripuri area."

The demolition drive assumes significance as it comes days after eight police personnel and one civilian were injured owing to stone-pelting and clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in this area.