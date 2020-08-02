Union Minister RK Singh Dials CM Uddhav To Transfer Sushant Case To CBI; Gets Told 'no'

Union Minister and former Home Secretary of India on Sunday spoke to Republic TV regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's case and said that it was 'reprehensive' that Mumbai Police, even after 45 days haven't been able to reveal any fair report on the basis of their investigation. Holding that people's demand to transfer Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is justified, Union Minister RK Singh on Sunday said that the Mumbai Police was probing people for publicity.

RK Singh also revealed that he spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, but he was not in favour of transferring the case to the CBI. He told Republic TV, "I spoke to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and told him that the people of my state want the case to be transferred to CBI and he said 'No'. He said that this will be like showing a lack of confidence in Mumbai Police. I told him that there is a reason behind it — even after 45 days, Mumbai Police couldn't find anything and that is why Sushant's father had to file a complaint in Bihar. He knew more things than Mumbai Police when he filed the complaint."

"Uddhav Thackeray ji said that 'bring me evidence and I will put the person behind bars'. Who will bring the evidence? A common man or the investigating team? And your investigating agency has failed to do so. Nonetheless, he didn't want to transfer the case. The investigation by Mumbai Police hasn't been professional. Why was an inquest wasn't held? I find it difficult to believe that it is a suicide. There are only questions in this case and no answers," RK Singh further told Republic Media Network.

Sushant Case: SP Joins Bihar Police In Mumbai

The Patna Police Superintendent of Police, Vinay Tiwari arrived in Mumbai on Sunday to lead the investigation by the Bihar Police in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The officer confirmed that they had not received important documents in the case, but clarified that it was not that the Mumbai Police was ‘not co-operating’ amid numerous leaders claiming so. He also stated that the investigation was going in the right direction and that all facts will be probed.

