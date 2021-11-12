RK Singh Slams Salman Khurshid's Remarks On Hindutva; 'intolerable Attack On Our Religion'

Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s recently launched book Sunrise over Ayodhya evoked major controversy for making an odious comparison of the ‘Hindutva movement’ with the terror groups like Boko Haram and ISIS. Conveying his annoyance at the ‘distasteful' remarks, Union Power & Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh on Friday cornered former parliamentarian Khurshid for ‘attacking a religion’.

Terming the remark as ‘intolerable’, RK Singh said that they will not bear with this, claiming it to be an insult to a particular religion. He further lambasted Congress for making an indignant remark and ‘insulting the entire religion of our people.' He also called out Salman Khurshid and the Congress party for the comments, terming them shameful.

While speaking to ANI, RK Singh reacted strongly and said that "It is a matter of great shame that you are denigrating the entire religion of our people in such a way that it is beyond tolerance. What is the Congress party doing? You are insulting people's religions and you think that we will tolerate this? You should use some brains!"

Further expressing his anger against Khurshid’s contentious remarks, Singh added "We are very tolerant, but not so tolerant that you insult our religion and we will keep quiet. He should understand.”

Former IAS officer Singh, who is a BJP MP from Bihar’s Arrah extended his attack and dug up mud from Khurshid’s past and said, "This is the same person who had gone to Pakistan and was harming India's interests by staying in the Military Academy in Pakistan. Khurshid is the same person who was accused of embezzling the money given by the Centre for the disabled"

Khurshid got entangled in a controversy on Wednesday for "defaming and associating Hinduism with terrorism" in his recent book Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times. Last Monday, Khurshid's new book on the historic judgement regarding the Ayodhya's Land Dispute ruling was launched. The book is based on the Supreme Court's landmark decision on the Ayodhya issue.

However, some political strategists are questioning the timing of the release of Khurshid's book, just ahead of the 2022 assembly polls slated in 7 states-- Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. Political analysts are also seeing it as an attempt by Congress to appease a particular community for votes.

Image: AP/ Twitter