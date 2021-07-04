RLD Chief Mocks Saina Nehwal's Congratulatory Post For UP CM, Calls Her 'Sarkari Shuttler'

As the BJP registered a thumping victory in the Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat polls on Saturday, Olympics medallist Saina Nehwal extended her wishes to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In a tweet on late Saturday, the veteran shuttler extended 'hearty congratulations' to the UP CM for emerging victorious in 66 out of the 75 seats. However, the tweet did not go down well with the Rashtriya Lokdal, allies of the Samajwadi Party, which managed to bag only one post.

Hearty congratulations for thumping victory in Zila Panchayat Chairperson election in UP @myogiadityanath sir 🙏🙏 #ZilaPanchayatElectionUP2021 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) July 3, 2021

Mocking Nehwal's congratulatory tweet, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary labelled Saina Nehwal, who joined the BJP last year ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections, as a 'Sarkari shuttler'. Earmarking Nehwal's tweet, the RLD chief said that 'sarkari shuttler' recognizes BJP's skill in 'smashing peoples' verdict' thereby, sticking to SP's claims of the polls being rigged. Calling on citizens, Jayant Chaudhary further remarked that the voters need to play a 'subtle drop shot' on celebs trying to 'influence their decisions'.

सरकारी shuttler recognises BJP skill in smashing peoples’ verdict!



I think voters need to play a subtle drop shot on celebs trying to influence their decisions! https://t.co/6rlxDk5I6L — Jayant Chaudhary (@jayantrld) July 3, 2021

BJP sweeps UP Zila Panchayat President Polls

In the run-up to the Assembly Polls 2022, the BJP attained a resounding victory in the Zila Panchayat President elections on Saturday. As per the state poll panel, the BJP-backed candidates won 66 out of 75 seats in the UP Zila Panchayat President elections. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party was able to manage only 6 seats. While BJP has won 64 seats, its ally Apna Dal has won 2 seats. On the other hand, Jansatta Dal of Pratapgarh which is an ally of Congress has managed to bag one seat whereas an independent candidate from Jaunpur bagged a post.

Chairpersons of 22 Zila panchayats out of a total of 75 in Uttar Pradesh (UP) were on Tuesday declared 'elected unopposed' by the state poll panel with the BJP sweeping 21 seats. The Samajwadi Party claimed victory in the Etawah district. Following the BJP's victory in the Zilla Panchayat President elections, Samajwadi Party workers staged protests outside collectorate offices in different districts of Uttar Pradesh claiming that the polls were rigged.

Yogi Adityanath sets eyes on 2022 polls

Riding high on the confidence from winning 66 out of the 75 Zila Parishad President seats, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has confidently asserted that the BJP will win a complete majority in the upcoming 2022 Assembly Elections and return to power. Setting a target of 300+ seats, the Uttar Pradesh CM exclaimed that BJP's winning streak from 2014, 2017, and 2019 will continue even if all the Opposition parties unite to form a formidable front.