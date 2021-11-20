In a major development ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has decided to forge an alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP). RLD President Jayant Chaudhary has claimed that both parties will take the decision by November end and come together to fight the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. In addition, he remarked that his party is also having 'issue-based' discussions with Akhilesh Yadav's party.

"We're meeting, we will keep meeting and fight together. Things need to be discussed and the fine line cannot be ignored. We're having an issue based discussion on what issues are to be raised. We are discussing ways to take it forward and are also having talks on programs that need to be held. Everything is being discussed. We will take a decision by this month end," said Jayant Chaudhary

RLD chief rules out possibility of alliance with Congress

Earlier last week, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary ruled out the possibility of an alliance with the Congress in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. He had informed that his party's alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) was in “final stage”. Before that, he had also met Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022

As it stands, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is in power in Uttar Pradesh with Yogi Adityanath at its helm as the Chief Minister. The saffron party is eyeing to retain power in the upcoming assembly polls. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has announced that he will not contest in the polls personally but has informed that his party will ally with smaller parties in the state for the 2022 assembly polls.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand. In addition, Congress has kicked off its campaign under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi. The grand old party is set to contest solo in the upcoming assembly elections.

With PTI inputs