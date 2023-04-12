RLD Says It Will Contest UP Urban Body Polls In Alliance With The SP

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Wednesday said that it will contest the upcoming elections to urban bodies in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and the candidates will be named soon. On Tuesday after the withdrawal of the state-level party status, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary had written to the Uttar Pradesh State Election Commissioner requesting that the party's election symbol 'hand pump' be allocated to it in the urban local body elections in the state.

"RLD will contest the municipal elections together with Samajwadi Party and the names of the candidates of the SP-RLD alliance will be announced soon," RLD leader Anil Dubey said here. Dubey also stressed that his party will contest on its symbol of 'hand pump'. "The candidates of Rashtriya Lok Dal will contest on the symbol of hand pump in the municipal elections in Uttar Pradesh. Rashtriya Lok Dal is registered as a recognised political party with the State Election Commission," Dubey said.

Polls to 17 municipal corporations, 199 nagar palika parishads and 544 nagar panchayats in the state will be held in two phases on May 4 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.