RLJP's Pashupati Paras Calls JD(U)'s Split A Hurdle For Bihar; 'will Have To Wait & Watch'

With several political developments in the state over the last 24 hours, Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar switched sides again and joined hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and took oath as the Bihar Chief Minister for the eighth time on Wednesday. In regard to JD(U) severing its ties with the BJP, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) president and Union Minister Pashupati Paras on Wednesday said that there is a need to wait and watch over the situation as in politics "new equations" are made and deteriorate.

In an interview with ANI, the Union Minister while speaking over the damage control to be done by the NDA in concerns to its strategy said that there is a time of three years and thus the party will have to "wait and watch" the situation.

"The assembly polls in Bihar are in 2025. Whatever will be the result of the general elections in 2024, the same will be in 2025 in assembly polls in Bihar. The new equation will be formed in Bihar because in politics equations are made and deteriorate", he added.

Further speaking on the BJP's reaction over JD(U) breaking ties with it, Pashupati Paras added that the BJP will play the role of leader of opposition in the state assembly and will continue to raise its voice against the betrayal by the JDU and corruption. "It is a betrayal not of the party but of the people of Bihar who gave the mandate. The people will give a befitting reply in the Bihar assembly polls and in 2024 general elections", he further said.

JD(U) breaking ties with BJP not good for Bihar: RLJP chief

The Union Minister while speaking about JD(U) breaking its ties with the BJP claimed that whatever happened in the state is not a matter of a single person but in the interest of the entire state.

"Whatever happened is a hindrance to the development of Bihar. The coalition government was doing great in the Centre and Bihar. Nitish Kumar Ji was working well. What was the situation that Nitish Kumar has taken such a decision, it is beyond our comprehension", he added.

Notably, after parting ways with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that it was trying to break the JD(U), party chief Nitish Kumar joined hands with the political opponent Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the Mahagathbandhan on Tuesday and later took oath as the chief minister of Bihar on Wednesday. He also called for a unified Opposition ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Image: ANI