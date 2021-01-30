RLP Chief Hanuman Beniwal To Skip All-party Meeting Chaired By PM Modi

Former National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance partner Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief Hanuman Beniwal will not be participating in the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to discuss the Budget session in support of the farmers' movement. After 19 political parties skipped President Ram Nath Kovind's address on Friday, RLP has now decided to skip the PM's all-party meeting. Beniwal has been protesting against the farm laws for quite some time now.

READ | PM Modi Previews First Parliament Session Of New Decade; Gives '4-5 Mini Budgets' Hint

In December last year, Hanuman Beniwal had withdrawn his party's support to the NDA over the ongoing farmers protest. Beniwal had reached the national capital with thousands of protesting farmers. He had previously written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to immediately repeal the three farm laws and had threatened to severe RLP's ties with the NDA. Beniwal then announced the decision to break away from the NDA as he camped with farmers at the Rajasthan-Haryana border in protest against the three farm laws. Prior to this, he had also resigned from three Parliamentary Committees- Standing Committee on Industry, Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and the Committee on Petitions.

"I left NDA just because these bills are against farmers. We will fight the by-elections and the 2024 assembly elections alone. Earlier I had planned for protest but the Home Minister had asked me to wait, but nothing changed, and today more than 1 Lakh young farmers are here and we will protest," the RLP chief had said after breaking out of the alliance.

READ | RLP Chief Hanuman Beniwal Severs Ties With NDA Over Farm Laws, Joins Protests In Delhi

PM Modi To Chair Virtual All-party Meeting Today

Ahead of Union Budget 2021 which will be presented in the Parliament on February 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a customary all-party virtual meeting on Saturday to put further the government's legislative agenda for the Budget Session of Parliament. Generally, this all-party meeting is held before the beginning of the Budget session in the Parliament to ensure smooth functioning of both the houses, however, this year it is taking after the Economic Survey 2020-21 was presented in the Parliament on Friday.

READ | Mahatma Gandhi's Death Anniversary: Prez Kovind, VP Naidu, PM Modi Pay Tributes To Bapu

READ | Ahead Of Union Budget 2021, PM Narendra Modi To Chair Virtual All-party Meeting Today