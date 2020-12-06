RLP Supports Bharat Bandh, To Decide On Future With NDA After December 8: Hanuman Beniwal

Amid the farmers' protest gaining momentum with more people joining the agitation, the BJP is facing the heat as NDA allies have been mulling on severing ties with the party. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), an ally of BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections has demanded the withdrawal of the three farm laws. Lok Sabha MP Hanuman Beniwal, the founder and convenor of the RLP has said that they will take a decision on whether to continue their participation in the NDA on December 8. Supporting the call for Bharat Bandh which is scheduled on December 8 by the farm unions, Hanuman Beniwal stated that "the PM should take back the farm laws."

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party supports the call for 'Bharat Bandh by farmers'. The PM should take back the farm laws. We will take a decision on whether RLP will stay in NDA or not after December 8: Hanuman Beniwal, RLP leader and MP from Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/K5dRAIHm1s — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020

Akalis attempting a national front against BJP

Ahead of the Bharat Bandh, the Shiromani Akali Dal, which was a former ally of BJP in the NDA, is seemingly trying to bring the opposition parties together against the farm laws, as an Akali Dal delegation met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday and then Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday. According to sources, Akali Dal is planning a national front against BJP and is said to be contacting the southern parties as well. Incidentally, Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao had also called for an anti-BJP front. Sources have also said that the Akali Dal is planning to hold a meeting for all regional parties at New Delhi, after which they will form a delegation to meet the President of India over the farm laws and the farmers' protest.

Bharat Bandh on December 8

The Bharat Bandh, which has been called on December 8, is supported by opposition parties including Congress, K Chandrashekhar Rao-led TRS, RJD, NCP and left parties. After the fifth round of deliberations on Saturday between the Centre and the agitating farmers' unions, Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has assured on the continuation of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and APMC Mandi system and also asserted the government's willingness to address the concerns of the farmers. Tomar has also appealed to the agitating farmers to at least send their elders, women and children back in view of the threat of COVID-19 and also the onset of winter. However, the farmers reiterate the demand for withdrawal of the three farm laws and have decided to go ahead with Bharat Bandh on December 8. Meanwhile, the next round of deliberations is scheduled on December 9.

What are farmers' concerns?

Farmers are of the opinion that the laws will affect the MSP mechanism and the APMC Mandi system. Moreover, with the freeing of the farm sector, farmers think they will be left to the mercy of the private sector entities. However, the government has assured them that MSP and Mandi system will not be impacted and the laws would allow the farmers to sell their produce outside of the Mandis without the involvement of middlemen and commission agents who take away a substantial chunk of the revenue meant for farmers. However, the farmers are still free to sell their produce through the conventional medium of Mandis system. The government also contended that the Agricultural Budget and MSP has only increased during the Modi government keeping the interest of farmers in mind.

