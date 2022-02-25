Road Rage Case: Sidhu Urges SC To Dismiss Review Petition; Cites 'impeccable Reputation'

Citing his "impeccable reputation and clean antecedents," Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday urged the Supreme Court not to punish him any further in a 1988 road rage case against him.

The cricketer-turned-politician urged the apex court not to alter his jail term in which he was let off with a meagre fine of ₹1,000. Responding to the review petition, Sidhu said it is not maintainable and ought to be dismissed as the incident happened 33 years ago. A special bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul is scheduled to hear the matter today.

The Congress leader stated that while having undergone one day of sentence, he has always abided by the directions of the courts. Sidhu added that he has had an active public life with an "impeccable record as a parliamentarian wherein he has worked for the welfare of not only the citizens of his constituency but the public at large."

Sidhu also stated that he has made various philanthropic gestures by contributing towards social welfare, environmental projects, and by helping those in need of immediate financial assistance. He submitted that the power of review may not be entertained in the present case.

1988 Road Rage case against Sidhu

On December 27, 1988, Sidhu had allegedly hit one Gurnam Singh on his head, leading to his death. The family of the victim had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court seeking a modification of its previous order which gave acquittal to the Punjab MLA.

Sidhu was acquitted in connection with the culpable homicide charges but was convicted of the offense of voluntarily causing harm. The court slapped him with a fine of Rs 1,000 and his associate, Rupinder Singh Sandhu was also acquitted.

Since 1988, the case has gone through Session Court, High court, and Supreme Court. The Sessions Court Judge of Patiala had on September 22, 1999, acquitted Sidhu and his associate, due to lack of evidence and giving the benefit of the doubt.

The order was challenged by the victim's families before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which in 2006, convicted and sentenced Sidhu to three years imprisonment. Sidhu then filed an appeal before the apex court challenging this order.

(With inputs from agency)

Image: PTI