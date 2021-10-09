On Saturday, Robert Vadra credited his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and brother-in-law Rahul Gandhi for the action being taken against Lakhimpur violence accused Ashish Mishra. A day after skipping the Uttar Pradesh Police's summons, Mishra appeared before the police at the Crime Branch today. As per sources, he is being questioned on various aspects such as his location at the time of the incident and whether he has any evidence to prove that he was not at the spot. According to Vadra, the state police wouldn't have initiated any steps if the Gandhi brother-sister duo hadn't met the kin of the victims.

Robert Vadra remarked, "This is a result of my family's pressure. She was detained and arrested without a warrant and a reason. After her pressure, legal action will be taken against Ashish Mishra. We will ensure justice for the families who have lost their loved ones whether it is the farmers, the journalist, or BJP workers. They don't want any compensation. They want justice."

The businessman also lashed out at UP CM Yogi Adityanath for his jibe at Priyanka Vadra sweeping the PAC guesthouse at Sitapur. Vadra opined, "His mindset is wrong. All women are feeling insecure. If someone keeps their house clean, they are proud. The PAC guest house where she was held was very dirty. She swept the place and did nothing wrong. She kept the place hygienic. Wherever she goes, she will keep that place clean. Very soon, she will sweep away the UP government too".

Detention of Priyanka Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained in the early hours of October 4 by the police at Hargaon, as she proceeded towards Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the victims of the deceased farmers. In a video shared by Congress before her detention, Vadra was heard telling the police officials, "If you forcibly take me in this van, you will be kidnapping me. Go and get a warrant before you arrest me. There may be no law and order in this state, but it is there in this country." While sources stated that she was arrested under CrPC Section 151, the Congress general secretary cried foul over the fact that she hadn't been presented before a magistrate within 24 hours.

When the UP government initially denied permission to a 5-member delegation led by Rahul Gandhi to visit Lakhimpur, the latter told the media, "Whether it is Priyanka, I or anyone else from my family, we don't care if someone manhandles us. We are not affected irrespective of what you do with us. We are talking about farmers. Our family has trained us for many years as a result of which we don't care even if you detain, kill or bury us."

Even as Gandhi was on the way to Lucknow on October 6, the state government changed its stance and allowed political parties to enter Lakhimpur in groups of 5 persons. Moreover, Vadra was released from the PAC guesthouse where she was detained for more than 50 hours. Subsequently, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel met the bereaved families.