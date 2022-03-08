Robert Vadra Hints At Joining Politics & Contesting LS Polls; 'Only Way To Fight BJP'

In a big development ahead of the poll results in the 5 states, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra hinted at joining politics. Speaking exclusively to ANI on Monday, Vadra who is being probed in the Bikaner land deal scam and the Faridabad land scam case contended that the central investigative agencies had levelled false allegations against him. Maintaining that he doesn't need to join politics for doing social work, he can do a lot more for people's welfare if he is a Member of Parliament. However, the businessman stressed that he will take a final decision with his family's consent.

Robert Vadra remarked, "If I work for people and which I have been doing for 10 years, I would feel that those children at the blind school or people who are old and on the road- I think their blessings give me a lot of strength. I feel there is little I am doing for them as much they are doing for me. They give me a lot of energy to keep going back there, helping them in any way possible. But I don't look at it from a political angle at all. I don't have to be in politics to help people."

"If tomorrow I was to join politics, I think I could use that to help more people on a very larger scale. I think if I was not troubled by the governments, they (BJP) cannot separate me as a businessman and me as belonging to a political family. Every time, they have an issue or are cornered, they bring out a false allegation and throw up my name. So, sometimes I feel that the only way to fight them is to be in Parliament and to fight an election. I am on the deciding stage with my family. If they feel it is good for me, if people feel I make the change for them, then I will think of taking the plunge," he elaborated.

'People need a change'

Vadra's wish to take part in politics comes at a juncture when Priyanka Gandhi has played a very integral role in the Congress' electoral campaign in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. Overall, she addressed 167 rallies, public meetings and corner meetings besides taking part in 42 roadshows and door-to-door campaigns. Lauding the efforts of his wife as well as brother-in-law Rahul Gandhi, he affirmed that they will work even harder in the scenario that the election results are not in favour of the party.

The businessman opined, "I think most importantly, I look at what the country needs and the people we meet need. A lot of people need a job, safety for women and medical needs and I think most importantly people need a change. I see that my family- Priyanka and Rahul have worked very hard in all 5 states. The women have come out and wanted to vote, they have joined Priyanka. You have seen the roadshows have done well. The efforts she has made- day and night working for the people, she is trying to see how she can help them."

Lashing out at the Centre, he added, "My main objective was to stand by Priyanka for her safety. Most importantly because this government has shown dirty ways of removing the SPG, the house, doing everything to try and pressurise Priyanka, to try and stop her. The whole nation has seen how they have acted where I am concerned. (They levelled) false accusations. All the agencies are after me- ED and Income Tax. If there was any wrongdoing in the last 8 years, they should bring it out. If there was nothing, close all the cases."