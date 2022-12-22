Robert Vadra Lashes Out At Media Post Setback In Jodhpur Land Case, Threatens With Case

After the Rajasthan High Court rejected the plea of Robert Vadra seeking the quashing of an Enforcement Directorate case into the alleged purchase of land in Bikaner by a company linked to him, the son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi lashed out at the media on Thursday. After being questioned by journalists on his next move in the case, Vadra took out his phone and took pictures, before directing his men to 'file police cases against all of them'.

HC denies Robert Vadra's plea to quash case

Vadra, the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, faces an investigation by ED over the purchase of land in Bikaner's Kolayat by Sky Light Hospitality LLP. The land was allegedly purchased in the name of the driver of a mediator, Mahesh Nagre, using a cheque given by Robert Vadra.

The ED had filed an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) based on a complaint regarding the purchase of 275 bighas of land in Kolayat. The ED had issued summons to Robert Vadra and his mother Maureen Vadra, reportedly partners at the Sky Light Hospitality LLP in November 2018 but none of them appeared before the agency. Instead, they moved the high court, seeking a "no coercive action" order and a stay on the arrest.

The petition was opposed by the additional solicitor general, who stated that an ex-parte stay had been in force since 2018 and on the application had been filed by the ED for custodial interrogation of Robert Vadra. He had further stated that the Supreme Court had already decided the issues in favour of the ED.

Rastogi argued that filing the writ petition challenging the action of the ED was an abuse of the process of the court and there is a case of money laundering against Robert Vadra and his colleagues.

Hearing in the money laundering case was completed by the Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday. The court reserved its order in the case and pronounced it on Thursday.