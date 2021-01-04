Robert Vadra Questioned By I-T Department In Alleged Benami Property Case: Sources

The Income Tax Department is recording the statement of Robert Vadra in connection with a Benami Property Case, sources said on Monday. The statement is being recorded at his premises, they said, adding that Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband was earlier summoned but failed to appear citing the Coronavirus pandemic. He is also being investigated in a PMLA case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), apart from other cases.

Speaking on the development, BJP Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "This clearly shows that no one is above law in our country. The kind of corruption that took place under the Congress government is being probed now which is a very welcome sign. Robert Vadra needs to answer as a citizen and I am sure he would not evade the tough questions asked by the I-T department."

Vadra had been questioned by various agencies in 2019 in relation to a string of different cases over his alleged links in arms deals as well as in land and property deals, both in India and abroad. The latest recording of statement is regarding alleged tax evasion, sources said.