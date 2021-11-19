Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra on Friday congratulated his wife after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that three farmer laws will be rolled back in the winter session of Parliament. He said that Priyanka "has been fighting the cause day and night" be it anywhere in Punjab, Haryana or Uttar Pradesh.

"It is a victory of the farmers and also my wife because I know the amount of effort she has made. She has worked day and night for the farmers. From my end, I have been sending food to them (farmers) since November, last year. They have been in the streets. Wherever I have driven, farmers came running to my car with a hope that somebody can hear them and hear their woes," Vadra was quoted as saying by ANI.

He further said that farmers have been sitting away from their homes for more than a year. "They were beaten and tortured. They don't believe in the government that is why they are not ready to move even now," he said.

However, Vadra pointed that the decision has come just before the elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. He hoped that the farm laws will be repealed at the earliest.

'Farm laws repealed due to polls': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandi Vadra slammed the Centre for taking so long to roll back the three farm laws. She said that the recent move was made in view of upcoming polls. She tweeted in Hindi, "Martyrdom of more than 600 farmers. More than 350 days of struggle. @narendramodi ji your minister's son crushed the farmers to death, you didn't care. Your party leaders insulted the farmers and called them terrorists, traitors, goons, miscreants, you yourself called them agitators, lashed them with sticks, arrested them.”

She continued, “Now you start seeing the defeat in the elections, then suddenly you started to understand the truth of this country - that this country has been made by the farmers, this country belongs to the farmers, the farmer is the true caretaker of this country and no government can crush the interest of the farmers in this country. It's hard to believe your destiny and your changing attitude. The farmer will always be blessed. Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Bharat.”

PM Modi announces withdrawal of the farm laws

In an address to the nation on Friday morning, PM Modi announced the decision that the Central government will repeal the three farm laws in the winter session of Parliament starting later this month. He asked farmers to return back to their homes and stated that the centre has failed to convince the farmers. Moreover, he said that a committee will be formed to make MSP more effective.

