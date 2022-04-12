Robert Vadra Says 'ready To Enter Politics If People Want & Believe In Me'

Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra has said he is ready to enter politics “if people want” as it would allow him to serve them in a major way.

Speaking to a local YouTube channel on Sunday after offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, the 53-year-old businessman said he understands politics.

“If people wish I should represent them and if I can bring some change for them, then I will definitely take this step. By doing so, I will be able to serve people in a major way," said Vadra, who is the husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

“My charitable works are going on for more than 10 years and will continue in the future too. Whether I enter politics or not, these works will continue as it is my way of serving people,” he added.

Vadra said has been in the midst of people across the country and they are with him. “Let’s see what happens ahead. We used to discuss every day in the family about the kind of politics taking place today and how the country is changing,” he said.

Asked about the country’s present political scenario, Robert Vadra said he feels “uneasy” about the present conditions. He claimed the media is afraid of showing the reality to people. Such things are not part of democracy and would “take the country backward, not ahead”.

'I will give Priyanka 10 out of 10'

Notably, Congress experienced an embarrassing poll drubbing in the Assembly elections held across five states last month. In Uttar Pradesh Congress won just two out of 403 seats.

Asked about his wife’s performance in the UP polls, he said, “I will give Priyanka 10 out of 10. She worked day and night for these polls. But, we accept the mandate of the state’s people and will continue to serve them with full vigour.” He also added that “poll results in the country would be totally different if doubts in the people’s minds related to EVMs were removed’.

Vadra also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for imposing the COVID-induced lockdown suddenly and the rising unemployment. “The divide between Hindus and Muslims in the country must end and the nation should embrace all faiths to remain secular,” he added.

(With inputs from agency)