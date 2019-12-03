Robert Vadra Breaks Silence On Security Breach At Priyanka Gandhi's House; Slams Centre

Responding to the recent security breach at Priyanka Gandhi's residence, her husband Robert Vadra, on Tuesday has said that the security of India's women is more important than his family's security. He added that the government should think of improving security on a national and state level. Incidentally, Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the SPG Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha, which revokes SPG security to all except the PM and the family residing with him on Tuesday.

Robert Vadra slams security breach

"Our security is not as important as the security of women around the country. The government should think about this on a national and state level. The security of me, my wife and my children are at a second level," he said to reporters in Jaipur.

Security breach reported at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's residence, car drives in for photo

Slamming the current government's push for the SPG amendment bill, he alleged that the threat assessment had revealed that the Gandhi family was the most sensitive. He added that the government did whatever it wanted to do and they were forced to accept it. He also wrote a Facebook post pointing out the rising rape cases in India, while commenting on the security breach.

"The security lapse is very big, but this is is still secondary compared to the country's women security. The assessment which was done to remove SPG security has revealed that the Gandhi family is very sensitive on the threat perception. This is known by the government. But whatever the government does, we will bear believing that they will protect us. The Home Ministry has not responded to anything, whatever they want they do. We just have to accept it," he added.

SPG (Amendment) Bill passed in Lok Sabha amidst debates & protests by Congress leaders

Security breach at Priyanka Gandhi's residence

Meanwhile, on Monday, a major security breach was reported from the New Delhi residence of Congress senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the last week in November. A vehicle reportedly holding five people entered the Vadra premises, and the people including a young girl came out of the car to approach Priyanka Gandhi for photos, reaching till the porch. When queried by Vadra's staff, the CRPF officials said that the car was allowed by the Delhi Police inside the property. The incident occurred days after the security of the Gandhi family was downgraded after they lost the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover.

Sonia writes to SPG, expresses gratitude for protecting Gandhi family

SPG bill passed in Lok Sabha

The Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha last Wednesday making two major changes to the security provided. The new SPG Bill states that only the Prime Minister of the country and the family that resides with him immediately will be given SPG security. The 2019 Bill also states that a former Prime Minister will be provided SPG cover only for a period of five years after he or she leaves the office. This means that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be under SPG cover currently.

Mega SPG evasion by full Gandhi family; The details will shock you