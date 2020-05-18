Last Updated:

Robert Vadra Surfaces Amid Nirmala-Rahul 'dramebaazi' Row Over Migrants, Touts Own Efforts

Businessman and son-in-law of Congress president of Sonia Gandhi, Robert Vadra on Monday tweeted a video talking about his relief efforts amid the Coronavirus

Written By
Ananya Varma
Robert Vadra

Businessman and son-in-law of Congress president Sonia Gandhi Robert Vadra has surfaced, following Rahul Gandhi taking the streets to amp up his party's attack on the Centre over the plight of migrant workers. In a series of tweets, Vadra highlighted the relief measures that he was undertaking.

Vadra stated that he had been buying shoes, slippers, water, biscuits and other snacks for the migrants who were walking long journeys back home. Vadra's video comes shortly after Rahul Gandhi's interaction with the migrant workers on a footpath, which was touted by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as 'dramebaazi' alleging that they were trying to 'politicise the problem.'

Read: Rahul Gandhi Doesn't Understand Practical Concept Behind Assistance To Poor: BJP's Lanka

Read: Congress Defends Rahul Gandhi's Migrants Interaction, Seeks Apology For 'dramebaazi' Jibe

FM Terms Rahul Gandhi's Migrant Interaction As 'dramebaazi'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday lashed out at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his interaction with stranded migrants at Delhi's Sukhdev Vihar area. She claimed that the Congress party was politicising the problems faced by migrant workers instead of asking the states ruled by them to arrange more trains for ferrying the migrant workers to their native places. Describing Rahul Gandhi's conversation with the migrants as "dramebaazi", she appealed to Congress for working together with the government on this issue. She also requested Congress president Sonia Gandhi to deal with the migrant crisis more responsibly. 

Read: Ashok Gehlot Condemns FM's 'dramebaazi' Remark On Rahul Gandhi; Questions BJP's Mindset

Rahul Gandhi interacts with migrant workers

Rahul Gandhi interacted with 20 migrant workers hailing from Madhya Pradesh who were resting on a footpath on their way to Jhansi from Haryana on Saturday, May 16. As per reports, volunteers from the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee arranged vehicles for the group to return to their hometown.

Read: Rahul Gandhi Meets Stranded Migrants In Delhi, Arranges Cars For Their Journey Home

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all