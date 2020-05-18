Robert Vadra Surfaces Amid Nirmala-Rahul 'dramebaazi' Row Over Migrants, Touts Own Efforts

Businessman and son-in-law of Congress president Sonia Gandhi Robert Vadra has surfaced, following Rahul Gandhi taking the streets to amp up his party's attack on the Centre over the plight of migrant workers. In a series of tweets, Vadra highlighted the relief measures that he was undertaking.

Vadra stated that he had been buying shoes, slippers, water, biscuits and other snacks for the migrants who were walking long journeys back home. Vadra's video comes shortly after Rahul Gandhi's interaction with the migrant workers on a footpath, which was touted by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as 'dramebaazi' alleging that they were trying to 'politicise the problem.'

The plight of migrant workers- be it children, the elderly or women--who have been walking for days to reach their home towns is heart wrenching. They don't have food to eat, no chappals, no water & they are in bad shape1/2 pic.twitter.com/brfqLdP4lh — Robert Vadra (@irobertvadra) May 17, 2020

I am buying and gathering shoes, slippers, water, biscuits, packets of namkeens for their journey. They are the worst hit in this time of Corona Virus. We must help their unstoppable journey & make it easier.

Please help people you see on the roads. 🙏 2/2 pic.twitter.com/8XdzeAilSG — Robert Vadra (@irobertvadra) May 17, 2020

FM Terms Rahul Gandhi's Migrant Interaction As 'dramebaazi'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday lashed out at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his interaction with stranded migrants at Delhi's Sukhdev Vihar area. She claimed that the Congress party was politicising the problems faced by migrant workers instead of asking the states ruled by them to arrange more trains for ferrying the migrant workers to their native places. Describing Rahul Gandhi's conversation with the migrants as "dramebaazi", she appealed to Congress for working together with the government on this issue. She also requested Congress president Sonia Gandhi to deal with the migrant crisis more responsibly.

Rahul Gandhi interacts with migrant workers

Rahul Gandhi interacted with 20 migrant workers hailing from Madhya Pradesh who were resting on a footpath on their way to Jhansi from Haryana on Saturday, May 16. As per reports, volunteers from the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee arranged vehicles for the group to return to their hometown.

The pain of the people can only be understood by leaders who care. Here are a few glimpses of Shri @RahulGandhi interacting with migrant labourers in Delhi.#RahulCaresForIndia pic.twitter.com/wo0ULmpT7L — Congress (@INCIndia) May 16, 2020

