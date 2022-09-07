Robert Vadra To Make Political Entry? 'Private Citizen' Posts Own Photo In Congress Poster

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi's husband and Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra has once again dropped a hint about making an entry into politics and sparked controversy. The businessman took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a party poster that carried his photograph along with the rest of the Congress leadership. The poster on Congress' 'Bharat Jodo' Yatra featured members of the Gandhi family members, including late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, incumbent party chief Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, and Rahul Gandhi.

This comes months after Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra has said he was ready to enter politics “if people want” as it would allow him to serve them in a major way.

He said this while speaking to a local YouTube channel in April after offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, the 53-year-old businessman said he understands politics.

“If people wish I should represent them and if I can bring some change for them, then I will definitely take this step. By doing so, I will be able to serve people in a major way," said Vadra, who is the husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Recently, Congress witnessed a massive resignation in support of senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. Azad in his 5-page resignation letter exposed the party as he mentioned that experienced leaders were sidelined by the high command as a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants and only the 'Chosen Ones' are getting the opportunity to run the affairs of the party.

What is the Bharat Jodo Yatra?

Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is being touted as an endeavour to come together and strengthen the nation and will be formally launched by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi today. It will start in Kanyakumari, covering 12 states, and culminate in Jammu and Kashmir- spanning a distance of nearly 3,500 Km over the course of about 150 days. It will pass through Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Nilambur, Mysuru, Bellary, Raichur, Vikarabad, Nanded, Jalgaon, Indore, Kota, Dausa, Alwar, Bulandshahr, Delhi, Ambala, Pathankot, Jammu, and end in Srinagar.

While all citizens have been invited to actively participate in this initiative either physically or by helping spread its message online, a total of 118 Congress leaders will walk the entire route along with Gandhi. The participants are likely to walk 22-23 km daily with the march moving in two batches from 7 am to 10:30 am and from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Meanwhile, Congress' communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh revealed that the party will organise similar Yatras on a smaller scale, i.e of 50 km or 100 km in each state. This is being perceived as another attempt by Congress to connect to the masses and project Rahul Gandhi as a challenger to PM Modi in 2024 polls.

(Image: @irobertvadra-Twitter/PTI)