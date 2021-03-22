Rocked By Vazegate, Congress, NCP & Shiv Sena To Hold Key Meet; BJP Questions Ajit Pawar

Amid the explosive Vazegate scandal that has jolted Mumbai Police, sources have informed Republic Media Network that leaders of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena will be meeting in Mumbai on Monday evening. Senior leaders of the 3 political parties are expected to discuss the next course of action. This comes amid word that the Maharashtra CM has also called a meeting of top officials of the Home department whose minister Anil Deshmukh is in the eye of a storm.

Chandrakant Patil: 'Why is Pawar doing drama?'

After NCP chief Sharad Pawar during his press conference on Sunday afternoon said that it was ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh's decision to reinstate suspended API Sachin Vaze during the COVID-19 pandemic, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil alleged an attempt to deflect, saying 'whatever Sharad Pawar will want, it will be done', adding 'Why is he doing is all this drama and engaging in excuses?'

Speaking about his meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Patil said that BJP will write a letter to the Governor, demanding him to apprise President of India Ram Nath Kovind regarding the depreciating law and order situation in the state. The state BJP chief said that the saffron party will take to the streets demanding resignation from Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. "CM Udddhav Thackeray's name has also come up, he should resign as well," he added.

'Vaze was appointed by Mumbai CP': Sharad Pawar

Attempting damage control after former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh's explosive letter to the Chief Minister, NCP chief Sharad Pawar termed the letter which levelled severe allegations against Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh as 'laughable'. Pawar said that apart from the mention of the exchange of Rs 100 crore, no information on how the money was actually exchanged. He, however, said that ex-Mumbai CP's allegations regarding the collection of Rs 100 crore on Deshmukh are very serious. Pawar claimed that the decision to transfer Param Bir Singh was taken because there were a series of lapses in the investigation at his end.

Responding to the question of whether this would impact the Maharashtra government, Pawar claimed that it would have no effect. "There was no charge on Param Bir when he was in office," he added. Speaking on the ongoing Antilia bomb scare probe, Pawar said that Mansukh Hiren's wife had only made serious allegations against Sachin Vaze, and nobody else.