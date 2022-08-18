Rohingya Housing Row: Delhi Govt Says 'Centre Exposed' As BJP Accuses AAP Of Giving Flats

The Centre tore into the Delhi government on the issues of Rohingyas on August 18. Addressing a press briefing, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur highlighted that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was providing free water, electricity, and ration, and now was even planning on giving flats to the Rohingyas living in the national capital.

"The Home Ministry has made it clear that Rohingyas, like in older times, would not be considered citizens of India, they will be sent back. The Ministry of External Affairs is holding talks and the work is on to send them back. It has been time and again said that there are two allocated places, and they will continue to live there. They won't be allowed anywhere outside," Anurag Thakur said.

The Union Minister added, "Why did Arvind Kejriwal become so generous, that those people who used to live in tents, he started talking about giving them flats? His officials are giving in writing...."

'For people like Arvind Kejriwal, Rohingyas a priority'

The briefing came in response to the briefing by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)- led Delhi government, in which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that Centre’s 'conspiracy' regarding the rehabilitation of the Rohingyas in Delhi was 'exposed'. "Neither the CM nor Home Minister of Delhi had knowledge of it, we got to know through newspapers that a scheme to provide flats to Rohingyas is going on. I asked the officers and got to know some meetings did take place where Central Government officers were present," Sisodia said.

The whole controversy erupted after Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted that Rohingya refugees will be shifted to apartments in Delhi. Hardeep Puri took to Twitter on Wednesday saying that India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country and all Rohingya refugees would be shifted to EWS (Economically Weaker Section) flats in the east Delhi area. However, taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Home Affairs clarified that no such order had been given.

