'Rohingyas A Threat To National Security', Says BJP; 'Kejriwal Doing Politics On Issue'

The debate over Rohingyas continued on Wednesday between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri earlier in the day fell for a wrong report and thanked the Central Government for providing houses to the Rohingyas. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs clarified that they have not given any such directions.

Following this, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) escalated the confusion by accusing the BJP-led Centre of letting Rohingyas enter the country. The BJP, on Wednesday, lambasted the Arvind Kejriwal-led party for such claims, stating that illegal immigrants are a threat to national security. The saffron party also questioned the Delhi Chief Minister as to why the place where the Rohingyas are residing was not declared as a detention centre by his government.

Addressing an official press meet, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "We want to bring to light that Rohingyas are a danger to the security of the country. Kejriwal Ji is doing politics on this issue. I would like to clear the misconceptions being spread. Modi Ji's policy asserts that there would be no compromise with the nation’s security. Our law says that Rohingyas should be deported."

Hightlighting that it was actually the Delhi Government that proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location, Bhatia added, "The Delhi government did a meeting in the recent past. The Delhi Secy was there. During this meeting on July 29, Delhi’s chief secy in haste decided that all these Rohingya will be shifted in EWS accommodations. They are in such a hurry to shift these Rohingyas, that orders have been given to complete the construction of the accommodation where they will be shifted to."

Govt of Delhi proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location. MHA has directed the GNCTD to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners will continue at the present location as MHA has already taken up the matter of their deportation with the concerned country through MEA. — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) August 17, 2022

'Rohingyas threat to national security'

Further attacking the Delhi government for such a proposal, the saffron party spokesperson asserted, "The resources of the country are for the people of the country, not for the illegal migrants. MHA has taken up the matter of deportation with their respective countries through MEA. After these directions, Arvind Kejriwal cannot shift these Rohingyas anywhere. Arvind Kejriwal is with these Rohingyas who are a threat to the nation."