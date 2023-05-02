Rohit Pawar To Be Next NCP Chief? Speculations Rife After Sudden Sharad Pawar Exit

In a massive development in Maharashtra politics, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar stepped down from the post of the party chief and announced his retirement. He declared his decision during the release of his autobiography 'Lok Majhe Saangaati' in Mumbai. As soon as the announcement was made the party members rushed to convince the party supremo to withdraw his decision, speculations are abuzz about who his successor will be.

There have been conjectures that Sharad Pawar has been grooming Rohit Pawar as his successor. He is Sharad Pawar's grandnephew and is currently the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency. Being the grandson of Sharad Pawar’s elder brother Appasaheb Pawar, Rohit is a fourth-generation Pawar.

#PawarRetires | 'Not retiring from public life. I have just stepped down, will be active,' says Sharad Pawar after protest by party workers over his resignation as NCP chief.#SharadPawar #NCP https://t.co/VRfZfDE2xQ pic.twitter.com/jXwTit0uEs — Republic (@republic) May 2, 2023

Sharad Pawar resigns as party president

Announcing his decision to step down from the post of NCP president, the 82-year-old leader said, “I am resigning from the post of the national president of NCP, but will continue to work for the people. I still have three years left in the politics.”

Earlier in January, 37-year-old Rohit Pawar following the footsteps of Sharad Pawar was appointed unopposed as the president of Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA). “I have been working for sports in my own way. But, I have long been doing something for my favourite game of cricket. Thanks to the blessings of @PawarSpeaks, I have now been elected as president of MCA,” Rohit tweeted immediately after his election as the MCA chief.“

Rohit Pawar entered politics in 2017. He was elected to the Maharashtra assembly from the Karjat Jamkhed in the 2019 elections. Immediately after entering the political fray, he was appointed to the Pune Zilla Parishad.

Sharad Pawar holds Congress responsible for Ajit Pawar’s 2019 defection



Earlier on May 2 during the launch of Sharad Pawar’s autobiography, he held the grand old party Congress responsible for the sudden exit of senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar who quit the party in 2019 and became the deputy chief minister in alliance with the BJP after parting ways with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Sharad Pawar in his book stated, "I was shocked when I got call on 23rd November 2019 that Ajit and few NCP MLAs were at Rajbhavan and Ajit was taking oath with Fadnavis. When I made calls to a few MLAs who were there at Raj Bhavan, I got to know that only 10 MLAs have reached there and one of them told me that it is happening because I have support for this. But this was the plan for the centre BJP to fail the plan of MVA. I called Uddhav Thackeray immediately and told him that whatever Ajit has done is wrong and I and NCP don’t support that. My name was used to take NCP MLAs to Rajbhavan. I asked him to join me in the press conference at 11 am on the same".