Rohit Pawar Welcomes Ajit Pawar Back To The Party, Says 'He Is Part Of The Family'

NCP leader Rohit Pawar commenting on Ajit Pawar's resignation as Deputy Chief Minister and returning back to the fold of the party stated that "Ajit Pawar has come back to the party." Rohit Pawar further iterated, "He is part of the family." Addressing questions if Ajit Pawar will be made Deputy CM or be given a Cabinet position, Rohit Pawar stated, "Obviously I would want that to happen, he is a well-experienced leader. We will work under his guidance."

Resignations tendered

After a 4-day stint, the BJP-led government fell on Tuesday, November 26, after Ajit Pawar resigned as Deputy CM following the Supreme Court verdict, which ordered an open ballot floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday. Shortly after, Devendra Fadnavis resigned at CM after failing to garner the required numbers. He was sworn-in as CM on Saturday, November 23, after Ajit Pawar allegedly extended the support of 20-30 MLAs to the BJP, helping it form the government after the President's rule was revoked at 5:47 AM on Saturday. Distancing his party from Ajit Pawar's decision, Sharad Pawar removed him from as leader of the NCP Legislative Party and appointed Jayant Patil at his place.

Uddhav Thackeray to be Chief Minister

After the fall of the BJP-led government, Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray was chosen as the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (Congress-Sena-NCP) unanimously. He is set to take oath as Maharashtra CM on Thursday, at 6:40 PM in Shivaji Park. The Maha Vikas Aghadi which staked a claim on Tuesday has been given a deadline till December 3 to prove their numbers. The post-poll alliance has finalised its talks on a common minimum programme and cabinets after it initially started talks on November 9, when the BJP refused to form a govt.

Maha tussle

Almost a month after the Mahayuti swept the Maharashtra elections, the president's rule was imposed after no party could prove a majority. The BJP-Sena which fell out squabbling over a 50-50 power-sharing and shared CM post bagged 161 seats (BJP- 105, Shiv Sena 56). Meanwhile, the Maha Aghadi won 98 seats (NCP 54, Congress 44), but have now joined with Sena to form the next government.

