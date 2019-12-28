'Rome Bhakt Or Rawalpindi Bhakt; Not Ram Bhakt': BJP's GVL Slams Rahul Gandhi

Hours after former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi targeted the BJP governmnet and the RSS while speaking at an Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest in Assam on Saturday, BJP has slammed him. BJP leader GVL Narsimha Rao while speaking to news agency ANI said that Rahul Gandhi is "Rome Bhakt and not Ram Bhakt". He also added that he is insulting the people of Assam by uttering inappropriate words against the governmnet they voted for.

"Congress has been sent home by people because and Rahul Gandhi is insulting them. If he is targeting Nagpur that means he is targeting the nationalist. He is targeting those who want to bring a Ram Rajya. He is 'Rome bhakt' or 'Rawalpindi bhakt' unlike us who are Ram Bhakt." The remark by GVL is a jibe on Rahul Gandhi's mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi who hails from Italy and reference to ISI headquarters in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

GVL Narasimha Rao: Rahul Gandhi Is Leading A "fake Gang, Spreading Lies"

Rahul Gandhi's derogatory remark

Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked the ruling Narendra Modi government at the Centre while addressing a rally in Guwahati, Assam. He said that the Prime Minister has been dividing the country, but the country, especially the people of Assam will not allow it to be run by a few 'chaddiwallas - a derogatory reference to the Khaki of the RSS.

The Wayanad MP said, "We will not allow the BJP and the RSS to attack the history, culture, language of Assam. Assam will not be run by Nagpur. The RSS 'chaddiwallas' will not run Assam. The people of Assam will run the state right from here."

