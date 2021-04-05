Rome Burning, Nero Playing Flute: Raman Singh Slams Chhattisgarh CM Over Maoist Encounter

A day after 22 jawans were martyred in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is receiving flak from the opposition. Former CM of Chhattisgarh and BJP leader Raman Singh on Monday has hit out at Baghel for his election campaigning in poll-bound Assam. Comparing Bhupesh Baghel to Rome's 'Nero', Raman Singh stated that the CM is campaigning even as 22 jawans have lost their lives. In addition, he also hit out at Baghel as Covid-19 fatalities surge in the state. "Rome is burning and Nero is playing the flute" said Raman Singh.

However, after the attack Baghel visited the injured jawans at Ramkrishna Care Hospital in Raipur. In addition, he also vowed that the CRPF camps will be set up in Naxal areas. Baghel also ruled out any possibilities of intelligence failure. "At Tarrem, Bijapur, the Naxals attacked covertly during a joint operation by almost 2000 security personnel. We pay our condolences to the family of the soldiers who lost their lives. Naxalites have also suffered heavy losses. I repeat establishment of two camps in the area of influence of Naxalites will be done expeditiously, which has frustrated them. After this, the activities of the Naxalites will be limited. There was no intelligence failure," said Baghel.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit attack site

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday has scheduled a visit to the site near Sukma-Bijapur border where the Naxals attacked the CRPF jawans. Shah will also meet the injured jawans who are being treated at the hospital.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit today the site where Naxals attacked security personnel at Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh. Later, he will meet the injured jawans at hospital.



Chhattisgarh Maoist Attack

On Saturday, following an encounter, at least 22 jawans were martyred in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur District. Additionally, 30 other personnel were injured. Sources stated that during CRPF's manhunt for Maoist commander Hidma, the jawans were ambushed resulting in an encounter. The security forces were fired upon by over 400 Maoists. Officials also stated that security personnel from DRG, CRPF, STF and Cobra commandos were deployed in an anti-Maoist operation on April 2.

