Roopa Ganguly Attacks Mamata, Says ‘unable To Handle Bengal, Dreaming Of Running Country’

BJP leader Roopa Ganguly slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo over the post-poll violence that happened in Bengal. Ganguly said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is dreaming of running the country while she is unable to handle her own state. The BJP leader alleged that 35,000 women were brutally tortured after Mamta Banerjee won as a third-time Chief Minister of the state.

"You (Mamata) seem to think that the entire people of India do not know what kind of violence happened in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee has been in power for the last 10 years and her tenure continues. Whatever has happened there since the tenure of Mamata Banerjee in 2015-16, is it correct? About 35,000 women have been tortured post the recent assembly polls, "she said while speaking to ANI.

She lashed out at Banerjee for selecting August 16 as 'Khela Diwas', which happens to be on the same date of the Calcutta killings before Independence.

What happened on August 16?

August 16, also known as Direct Action Day, was a horrific event of mass killing which took place on the streets of Kolkata. The Indian Muslim leader, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, announced the Muslim community to carry out a day of nationwide protest. The protest turned into massive violence between Hindus and Muslims in the entire Bengal province of British India. Jinnah demanded a separate homeland for Indian Muslims outside of certain northwestern and eastern provinces in colonial India. Jinnah said that he wanted "either a divided India or a destroyed India". On August 16, 1947, more than 5,000 were brutally killed and over 100,000 residents left Calcutta within 72 hours.

Rupa Ganguly on Mamata Banerjee's Khela Diwas

"See, first of all, Mamata Banerjee lies a lot. The circumstances that she has created in Bengal have never happened in the whole of India. Why did she choose August 16 to be celebrated as Khela Diwas? That is also a matter of concern because there is a dark history associated with that day. Many people were killed," added Ganguly.

She further added, "I would like to tell the general public that no attention should be paid to her words. She is the one who is not able to fix a single thing in West Bengal and is dreaming of running the country".

Stressing over the need for CAA and NRC, Ganguly stated that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) are the "best laws in the country".

"CAA and NRC are two of the best laws in our country. Everyone knows that when the partition happened, Bangladesh went inside Pakistan. It was only because of Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, that we were able to separate West Bengal from Bangladesh. Otherwise, it too would have gone inside Pakistan. "

The BJP leader said that there is a majority of Hindus living here, hence it is called Hindustan. On the other hand, Muslims are in the majority there, hence we call it Pakistan. She stated that there are a lot of atrocities being committed against the people in Pakistan and Bangladesh and asked if we [India] do not give place to the Hindus being exploited there, then to whom else will we give space?

Ganguly said that there was no doubt regarding the fact that Mamata Banerjee was the "mastermind" behind the post-poll violence in Bengal.

She further said, "If they flee from their own country, they should have somewhere to go. There is one country in the whole world where they can go, which is India. That is why there is CAA".

