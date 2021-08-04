Roopa Ganguly Teary-eyed On WB Post Poll Violence; Challenges TMC To Discuss In Parliament

Reacting to Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien's derogatory remarks against Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament, West Bengal BJP MP Roopa Ganguly broke down while saying that the Trinamool Congress will not discuss in Parliament, the issues of crime against women in West Bengal and the murders of BJP workers in the state.

Speaking on the issue of the Opposition creating ruckus in Parliament over Pegasus row and the alleged rape in Delhi recently, Roopa Ganguly highlighted the rampant rape cases in West Bengal and the ones that were allegedly committed by TMC cadre during the post-poll violence in the state after the Trinamool Congress won the assembly election.

"There are so many rape cases happening in the West Bengal. In 2015 and 2016, there have been 35,000 cases per year of crime against women in West Bengal. In post-poll violence in West Bengal in May, women had been disrespected, who will discuss these issues in the Parliament," she said while speaking with ANI.

She also revealed how she is silenced in the Parliament by the Opposition MPs while expressing her rage against them, which has resorted to stalling the Parliament when critical bills are pending for discussion.

"15 to 30 such incidents have happened in West Bengal of rapes, who will speak about it, whenever you go out to speak in the Parliament, you are made to sit with a shout, citing that it is a state issue," alleged Ganguly.

"We are in the ruling party at the Centre, so we are not even given a chance to speak, whenever I raise an issue in the Parliament, I am silenced. Sometimes we feel that we should also stand with placards instead of going to the Opposition party and raise our voice," said Ganguly.

"In West Bengal, why so many girls are being raped continuously, why no one talks about it, so many workers are being hanged with their hands and feet tied, they are being beaten up, I can give you details of all such cases," Roopa Ganguly stated further while also adding that BJP workers' had been tonsured and asked to do sit-ups by the TMC cadre.

(Picture credit: ANI)

West Bengal Post poll violence

West Bengal witnessed widespread violence which began as the election result trends hinted at a landslide victory or TMC on May 2. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in its report to Calcutta High Court has stated that the post-poll violence in Bengal was a manifestation of 'law of ruler' instead of 'rule of law', indicating that the violence was state-sponsored. The NHRC had also slammed the West Bengal Police, claiming that the police is threatening the victims to not file complaints against the post-poll violence. There have been widespread incidents of violence including looting, threats, assault, sexual assaults, ransom demand, land-grabbing and forced closure of businesses, apart from vandalism and rioting, reported in various places across West Bengal after the assembly election results. BJP has also claimed that its workers have been killed at the hands of the TMC cadre, while the BJP offices in many parts of the state have been set ablaze.

The Calcutta High Court which was hearing the matter on post-poll violence has reserved the order after the final hearing on Tuesday and asked that the parties concerned in the hearing on post-poll violence can submit any further document by Wednesday.

(With ANI Inputs)